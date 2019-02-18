The 'Unconditional Surrender' on the Sarasota bayfront is a version of the famous image

SARASOTA — The "Unconditional Surrender" looming on the Sarasota bayfront has served as a giant tribute to American sailors, a rallying site for protesters and the scorn of women's rights groups.

But on Monday, it was the site of sorrow for visitors, many from out of state who came to have their picture taken with the 25-foot sculpture.

George Mendonsa, the sailor shown kissing a woman in Times Square celebrating the end of World War II, died Sunday, according to the Associated Press. He was 95.

"It's a beautiful picture," said Denise Fouler of the Bahamas, while standing near the statue at the Sarasota bayfront. "I didn't know the story behind it until I read this right now."

Mendonsa fell and had a seizure at an assisted living facility in Middletown, Rhode Island, where he lived with his wife of 70 years, his daughter, Sharon Molleur, told The Providence Journal.

Mendonsa was shown kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse's uniform, on Aug. 14, 1945. Known as V-J Day, it was the day Japan surrendered to the United States. People spilled into the New York City streets to celebrate the news.

Mendonsa planted a kiss on Friedman, whom he had never met.

The photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt was first published in Life magazine and became one of the most famous photographs of the 20th century. It's called "V-J Day in Times Square," but is known to most as "The Kiss."

The "Unconditional Surrender" statue in Sarasota was the first of several statues installed worldwide by sculptor Seward Johnson using an image of a lesser-known photographer, Victor Jorgensen. It is a 5/8-inch thick, 12,000-pound monument capable of withstanding a Category 3 hurricane.

Several people later claimed to be the kissing couple. It was years before Mendonsa and Friedman were confirmed to be the couple.

Mendonsa served on a destroyer during the war and was on leave when the end of the war was announced. He has said Friedman reminded him of nurses on a hospital ship that he saw care for wounded sailors.

Mendonsa died two days before his 96th birthday. The family has not yet made funeral arrangements.

Friedman fled Austria during the war as a 15-year-old girl. She died in 2016 at the age of 92 at a hospital in Richmond, Virginia, from complications of old age.

"I think it's a great thing he did," said Fouler. "It brings back memories of those who made history."

Ex-Navy chief J.T. Washington snapped a photo in front of the statue with his wife. To him, the image depicted the effort of many countries to move together to combat tyranny.

"I just think it's a wonderful memento of the time," Washington said. "It was not a staged photograph. Everybody there was jubilant. It was the ending of the second World War. It was a great homecoming for them."

Diane Getz said that everyone who comes to visit her is brought to the "Unconditional Surrender."

"Every time we come down here," the 76-year-old Sarasota woman said. "Anytime anyone is visiting, I have to bring them here. It's monumental."

Getz was two years old when the photo was taken on Aug. 14, 1945. Sarasota's giant statue made its debut in November 2005. It was intended to be temporary, but in 2009 World War II veteran Jack Curran bought the statue for $500,000 and donated it to Sarasota.

"To me, I get goosebumps every time I walk by here," Getz said. "I think it's a wonderful tribute that they do this."

Curran, a former signalman in the Navy, said the statue was a tribute to his wife, "Sweet Miss Margaret." He required that it remain at its spot on the bayfront for 10 years.

"It's a sentiment," Curran told the Herald-Tribune in 2009 after he was found to be the anonymous donor. "It's something my wife would have liked."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.