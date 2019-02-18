Attorneys for Roger Stone filed an apology with the court hearing his case Monday following a bombastic social media post by the political consultant.

On Instagram, Stone briefly posted a head photo of Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over his case, with crosshairs. The post read: "Through legal trickery Deep State hitman Robert Mueller has guaranteed that my upcoming show trial is before Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointed Judge who dismissed the Benghazi charges against Hillary Clinton and incarcerated Paul Manafort prior to his conviction for any crime." The post ended with an appeal by Stone for donations to his legal defense fund.

Stone took the post down within an hour of having fired it off. CBS News reported Stone told one of its reporters that the “sentiments” in the Instagram post “for [sic] within my first amendment rights,” but that “because it is open to miss interpretation [sic] I’m going to take it down.”

Stone then issued this statement: “A photo of Judge Jackson posted on my Instagram has been misinterpreted. This was a random photo taken from the Internet. Any inference that this was meant to somehow threaten the Judge or disrespect court is categorically false.”

Then in a court filing, his attorneys said Stone"apologizes to the Court for the improper photograph and comment posted on Instagram today. Mr. Stone recognizes the impropriety and had it removed."

Stone, a longtime political operative and confidant of President Donald Trump, was indicted on seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements.