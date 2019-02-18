The candidate's campaign message is centered on his experience as a veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, where he rose to the rank of assistant chief.

Carson Tranquille spent more than 30 years rising through the ranks at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, so he knows a thing or two about crime.

Though Tranquille says this City Council race is about more than crime — economic development and the JEA sale are two examples of other issues he highlighted — the former assistant chief is stressing his police background, ranging from the SWAT Team to the Gang Unit.

Tranquille emphasized that his leadership would include advocating for stubbornly high-crime areas like Fort Caroline in District 2, which includes parts of Arlington and a swath of the Northside above Heckscher Drive.

"I know those areas intimately," said Tranquille, a Democrat. "That side of town is in a different league than the rest of it, and I'm the right person to work on that, because I understand it."

Tranquille acknowledged that he is fighting an "uphill battle." He is at a significant fundraising disadvantage and has never held elected office and is a newcomer to politics. He also said the lines of the district are drawn in such a way that certain groups are not as represented.

His opponent, Al Ferraro, has raised nearly $90,000 for the race and has more than $57,000 on hand, according to campaign finance records. Tranquille, meanwhile, has raised about $35,000 and has nearly $19,000 on hand.

Ferraro, the incumbent Republican, declined an interview with the Times-Union and would not answer written questions. On his website, Ferraro lists a balanced budget without tax increases, improved infrastructure and parks, and constituent service as promises he kept in his first term in office.

Tranquille's strategy for crime reduction and prevention would focus around empowering people in the communities. One example of that, he said, was drawn from his experience as a zone commander in Zone 2. He had noticed hot spots of crime around certain apartment complexes and enlisted the property managers to meet with him once a month and discuss the issues.

"I armed them with the right tools and information that they needed," Tranquille said. "They took ownership and engaged, then the crime went down."

That was an enforcement strategy, which Tranquille described as one leg on a three-legged stool. The other legs: intervention and prevention. In those areas, the City Council should be more involved than the Sheriff's Office, he added.

As a City Council member, Tranquille said he would try to identify the right nonprofit and community leaders and secure funding for their efforts.

Aside from crime prevention, Tranquille's other focus was on economic development. He said the Northside is one of the areas that could benefit most from more growth.

"I want to see this city grow up," Tranquille said. "I came here in 1988 and I want to see us grow. We could be one of the largest and most successful cities in the state."

The election is March 19.

