Summer-like temperatures toppled heat records statewide Monday as an unusual February visitor snuggled up to Florida with no clear departure date.

The Bermuda High, which typically shifts east during the darkest days of the year toward the Azores, has parked near South Florida, sending in warm winds from the southwest that hiked daytime highs to near 90 in multiple cities.

Gainesville, Vero Beach, Fort Pierce and Melbourne all hit 89 degrees Monday, breaking records at each of the official National Weather Service stations. Jacksonville’s 86 degrees was also a record-breaker, topping a 1956 measurement of 85.

“It’s excellent for the ice cream business,” said Julie Denning, who owns a Kilwins with her husband Jef Denning in Vero Beach. “President’s Day is always good, but this one has been even better because of the weather.”

At Palm Beach International Airport, Monday morning’s low of 75 was a full 15 degrees warmer than normal and a possible record-breaker if it didn’t dip below that before midnight.

The high Monday in West Palm Beach was 86, which is 9 degrees above normal for this time of year but not enough to break the record of 90 set in 1942.

Still, the unseasonable warmth left some nostalgic for more traditional February temps.

“After a record warm start to the day, heat indices are up into the mid 90s again today in the area,” said University of Miami senior research associate Brian McNoldy in a social media post. “Winter, please come back.”

Until the Bermuda High moves, the belt of high pressure will block cold fronts from reaching South Florida including one expected to stall north of Lake Okeechobee on Tuesday.

Barry Baxter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, is forecasting daytime highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the 70s all week with not much more than a 20 percent chance of rain.

“It looks like the high might start to break down next week and allow fronts to work their way down, but we’re talking 10 days out and the guidance can change,” Baxter said. “Usually fronts will stop around the second week in March, but we do sometimes get cold air snaps after that.”

While South Florida basks in the sun, a swath of the nation from the desert Southwest through the Northeast is facing the threat of heavy snow and ice as a developing winter storm sweeps east. Flooding is a concern for areas from northeast Louisiana through West Virginia.

AccuWeather meteorologists said more than 200 million Americans are in the path of the system.

"There could be significant accumulation of ice across parts of western Virginia, West Virginia and south-central Pennsylvania," said AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys. "An ice storm is also possible across interior portions of southern New England Wednesday night into Thursday."

In Palm Beach County, coastal temperatures were kept lower Monday by a surface sea breeze blowing over water that was about 78 degrees Monday.

That wasn’t the case in areas of the Treasure Coast through Jacksonville that had southwest surface winds picking up heat from the land as well as southwest winds aloft from the Bermuda High.

Gainesville’s 89 degrees didn’t just break a daily record but was the all-time high for any February on record back to 1890.

On Sunday, the three warmest places in the nation were in Florida with Immokalee, Plant City, Clermont and Winter Haven all reaching 88 degrees.

The coldest place in the U.S. on Sunday was Daniel, Wyo., at minus 32 degrees.

"Wednesday through the end of the week, it's possible we could hit 90 degrees in some areas," said Jessie Smith, a meteorologist with the Melbourne office of the NWS. "It's going to feel like summer."

