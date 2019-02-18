Herman Sanchez has joined Re/Max Platinum Realty as an agent in the downtown Sarasota office. He specializes in new construction and existing residential properties, working with his teammate and wife, Klaudia Link. Both will be assisting buyers and sellers in the Sarasota County area.



Sanchez has 42 years of experience working for corporations. He has moved throughout the world, buying, selling and renting many properties, so he understands the apprehensions of his clients very well. Sanchez has been visiting the Sarasota area for the past 25 years.



Klaudia Link has joined Re/Max Platinum Realty as an agent in the downtown Sarasota office. She specializes in new construction and existing properties, working with her teammate and husband, Herman Sanchez. Both will be assisting buyers and sellers in the Sarasota County area.



Link worked for 27 years in customer service, sales and marketing. She has bought, sold and rented properties internationally and in the United States.



A native of Warsaw, Poland, Link has an associate’s degree in medical billing and coding from the Sanford-Brown Institute in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.





Sarah Wampler, a real estate agent in Manatee County, has joined SaraBay Suncoast Realty, in Bradenton.



Wampler grew up in a small town in Connecticut, moved to Florida to pursue a degree at the University of South Florida and found Bradenton to be the perfect destination to live and start a family.











