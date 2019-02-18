Naomie Breton said her son Xavier took over as the man of the house after her ex-boyfriend set her on fire in 2012.

WEST PALM BEACH — When Xavier Breton saw a luxury car, he'd pose and call for his mother.

“I'm gonna buy you one of these one day," the 20-year-old would say, "so take a picture."

The protective, dream-big son was fatally shot Tuesday along Paseo Andalusia in a West Palm Beach neighborhood north of Dreher Park. Police haven't released many details about the killing, beyond that Breton died less than an hour after officers found him.



His mother, Naomie Breton, said he was with friends that night in the neighborhood where he died, which was not far from the one where he lived.

But beyond that, the mother of three doesn't know much and doesn't care to listen to the speculation. As of Monday, no one has been arrested in connection to Xavier's killing.

"We're still trying to piece it together, and I'm letting the police do their job," she said. "God had a reason for this happening. He doesn't give us more than we can bear."

So instead of worrying, Breton laughs, remembers and prays.

She said when she saw her oldest son's body for the first time, she laughed that his eyebrows looked better than hers, and when her youngest son cries for his big brother, she reminds him that he is with God and their grandmother.

"And when he got to the pearly white gates, Grandma gave him some pops for all those times he got fresh," she tells her 11-year-old with a laugh.

She said she can almost taste the four-course meals Xavier would make the family, and she still hears him nagging his younger brothers about their chores. "Mom wouldn't let that slide," he'd say.

Xavier was the man of the house and had been since his stepfather set his mother on fire, severely burning her and earning himself a life sentence in prison. Xavier was 13.

He packed lunches, cooked dinners and did the laundry, in his mission to make sure he, his brothers and his mother thrived.

And they did, Breton said.

Xavier went on to play football first at Santaluces High School, where he caught some scouts' eyes on the football field, his mother said, but when he transferred to Boynton Beach High, his playing time diminished and so did the interest.

He graduated from Boynton Beach High in 2016 and went on to juggle jobs at Walmart and Target. Multiple coworkers have reached out to Breton to share their stories of her goofy, fun-loving son, she said.

He was preparing to start work repairing people's credit scores.

Xavier worked hard, in part, because he wanted to buy his mother a "big fancy house," she said. He always wanted something better for her.

She smiles remembering the last messages she sent him, about an hour before he was killed.

"I love you," she texted.

"I love you too."

"Be safe."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call West Palm Beach Police at 561-822-1900, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

Staff researcher Melanie Mena contributed to this report.