With conditions that a Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations inspector cited "endanger public health and safety," a Lakeland Chinese takeout restaurant was immediately closed last week.

Of the six violations noted at Panda World, 6214 U.S. 98 N, on Feb. 12, one was high priority for the presence of live roach activity.

There were several other health/sanitation issues that contributed to the closure and recommendation of an emergency order. According to the inspector's report:

High Priority — Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed following: 5 live roaches under shelf next to 3-compartment sink, 2 live roaches under 3-compartment sink. **Warning**

Intermediate — No soap provided at handwash sink. Observed on cookline. Employee provided soap. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

Basic — Accumulation of food debris/soil residue on handwash sink. **Observed on cookline. **Observed debris on shelves and equipment in kitchen. **Warning**

Basic — Build-up of soil/debris on the floor under shelving. **Observed on shelf near 3-compartment sink, and shelf along walk-in cooler. **Wall in cooler/freezer floors soiled. **Floors under equipment. **Warning**

Basic — Cove molding at floor/wall juncture broken/missing. Observed next to storage closet. **Wall in disrepair, next to storage closet. **Warning*

Basic — Stored food not covered in walk-in cooler. Observed sauce in walk-in cooler, operator covered sauce. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

On Feb. 13, Panda World met inspection standards on an emergency order callback. Time was extended to comply for violations involving floors, walls, ceilings and attached equipment properly constructed and clean; rooms and equipment properly vented.