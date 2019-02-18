A Daytona Beach man witnesses said just went crazy and tried to stab people at a store on Sunday night was shot by a man he threatened with the knife, police said.

Alfredo Maldonado, 36, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief, was grazed by the bullet in the chest and bicep, police reports show.

Maldonado was being held Monday without bail.

According to police, witnesses said that Maldonado, who appeared to be under the influence, entered the Stop 'N Save store at 1096 Mason Ave. around 5:59 p.m. shouting racial slurs and challenging people to fight him.

Maldonado then started wielding the knife, stabbing at people who came near him, investigators said, before moving on to stabbing vehicles, damaging two cars parked near the business, police said.

When Maldonado approached and threatened to stab Kervan Reed, 42, Reed pulled out a .38 caliber Taurus revolver and fired a shot at him, reports detail.

Daytona Beach police Capt. Scott Goss had said Sunday night that a good Samaritan had fired a shot to stop Maldonado.

A detective who responded to the scene arrived in time to see Maldonado trying to stab people with a tan fixed-blade knife. The detective also saw Reed fire his gun. Police would later discover that the bullet left a 3-inch cut to Maldonado's left bicep and a 1/2-inch cut to his chest, police said.

After Maldonado was arrested he started fighting and kicking police. He injured one in the wrist, kicked an officer in the face and spat on him multiple times, a report details.

Maldonado was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he was treated and then taken to jail, police said.

Reed, a convicted felon, was briefly handcuffed during the investigation and then released, police said.

However, police did file an affidavit charging Reed with two counts of possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon.

