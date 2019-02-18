The neighborhood is west of Lyons Road and south of Palmetto Park Road.

BOCA RATON — A man and a woman died Monday in an apparent murder and suicide in suburban Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

It appears the man shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself, sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said. The sheriff's office did not disclose the name of either the man or woman, or describe their relationship to each other, as investigators were still notifying their families Monday night.

Investigators were called shortly before 4 p.m. to an address in the 22000 block of Southwest 57th Circle after a 17-year-old child came home and found the two adults dead. The home is in a neighborhood located south of West Palmetto Park Road and west of Lyons Road

The homicide is the 14th in Palm Beach County since the beginning of 2019, according to a Palm Beach Post database. It is the second case of the year that has involved a murder-suicide, records show.

On Jan. 30, police in Jupiter investigated a murder-suicide in a condo community near Indiantown Road and U.S. 1. Investigators said that Arthur Fred Horlbeck shot and killed his wife, Edana Chokey Horlbeck, inside the couple's condo, then killed himself.

Arthur Horlbeck was also accused of trying to shoot and kill a neighbor earlier that evening.