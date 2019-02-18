Losing our cool when kids misbehave is ineffective

One of the primary roles of parenting is to influence our kids. We can’t control them because every child is his or her own unique person, an individual separate from ourselves. But we can and we must influence them to learn and grow into a purposeful adulthood.

We believe that influence comes largely from authority but not the totalitarian, controlling or punitive kind of authority. We mean authority that leads, guides and mentors, the kind that comes from a deep trust.

We have taught that there are five C’s of authority -- five qualities that build trust. They are staying calm, showing commitment and consistency, using clear communication and placing great emphasis on building and maintaining connection.

Most parents will tell you they have struggled at one time or another with the first “C” on that list -- staying calm. Our kids have a unique talent for pushing our buttons.

We tend to lose our cool the most when our kids misbehave. We have noticed that when anger escalates, it’s usually because we don’t have a tool to handle the situation effectively.

When that happens, it’s helpful to create some space and get perspective.

First, we need to think about our goals with our kids. Some parents would say, “I want her to really learn a lesson so she will think twice before she ever tries to do something like this again.” Often that really means you want to inflict enough pain that your child won’t soon forget it. This punitive mindset doesn’t usually do much to calm us down.

Instead, think about some other goals for your child. You want to provide boundaries for him so that life is predictable and he knows that he is safe and loved. You want to teach him standards that give him a picture of good citizenship. You want to help him make the connection between choices and results and ultimately learn the art of self governance. You want to foster a growth mentality that will help him believe that he can learn from every situation and make wiser choices in the future.

Use your time alone to think or pray or even seek wise counsel. Then reflect on the mistake that your child made and how it affected others. Think about what his potential motives may have been. What need was he trying to meet in himself when the mistake was made?

Next, think about better ways he could have met that need. Ask yourself if there is a way that your child can make amends for what happened and, most importantly, before you confront him, remember the very best in him.

When you walk through this process, you will not only be more calm but you will call upon your child’s greatest self to confront the problem instead of his defense mechanisms, which are rarely useful for growing and improving. In the process, your influence in your child’s life will dramatically increase.

Jenni Stahlmann and Jody Hagaman are mothers with nine children between them, from an attorney to a pre-schooler, and one on the autism spectrum. Together they host a nationally syndicated radio show, “POP Parenting.” They are also freelance writers and international speakers. Get more information on their website, jenniandjody.com.