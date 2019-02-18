On the highway leading from the airport to Palermo, past Pelligrino Rock and the looming cliffs that define the island of Sicily, a surprise billboard greets visitors with a picture of Francis Ford Coppola and the legend “Coppola is Sicily.”

This is perhaps a handy reference to his “Godfather” trilogy, which could well be the only view most Americans have of Sicily. A few episodes of “The Sopranos” also resonated, one especially memorable for Paulie Walnuts ordering “gravy” for his pasta in true Sicilian style instead of asking for sauce.

For anyone fortunate enough to arrive in any sort of watercraft, preferably a private one, it is simple to remain upright along the coast. However, very quickly one is thrust into climbing mode as the island barely seems to have a flat surface anywhere other than the immediate coastline.

It seems that you are either ascending or descending at all times when on foot, and not just up and down gentle slopes. Stairs and steps are the norm whether entering a cathedral, hotel, restaurant or ruin.

Ruins are one of the main reasons to come to Sicily: to partake of the remains of its overlapping cultures and periods from early Phoenicians in the eighth century B.C., to Greeks, Romans, Byzantines and Normans, to the latest jetsetters -- all of whom did, and do, negotiate all the levels.

A good workout

When visiting Sicily’s antiquities, which were created by all these cultures, and more, throughout its long history, our legs take the brunt of it with previously unknown muscles and tendons coming to light. Golfers may, if they walk courses instead of taking carts, remember the sensation of “shin splint” after a day of climbing, not always with benefit of steps.

More often than not, you are skittering up and down rocky and overgrown paths to some ancient monument, as only 15 percent of Sicily’s land mass is under 300 feet. However, the landmarks and World Heritage sites make it all worthwhile.

For an island of fairly modest dimensions, they are difficult to calculate. Sicily is a three-cornered island surrounded by three seas: the Mediterranean, the Tyrrhenian, and the Straits of Sicily south toward Tunisia 90 miles away. The Sicilian flag shows three human legs representing the three corners of the triangular island with the Medusa head of Greek mythology in the center.

There is hardly an acre that is not either tilled by Sicily’s agricultural heritage -- planted with groves of olives, oranges or pomegranates -- or piled with rubble from some long-lost monument. Roads and streets follow ancient paths now, paved with heavy rocks and stones cleared from the limited growing areas. In cities, especially where they have been trodden over for millennia, their surfaces glisten as if varnished, and are often composed of volcanic rock, although limestone and sandstone also are present. Aquatic forms of seashells, barnacles and miscellaneous sea life also can be seen, remnants of the period when all was the bottom of the ocean.

These same stones, hewn from local quarries, form the basis for Sicily’s main attractions, its hundreds of ancient temples and later chapels, churches and grand cathedrals. No matter where you walk in the ancient capital of Palermo, there is a square, a plaza, an edifice or a piece of one, to surprise you.

City of churches



A perfect place to start your investigation of this huge city would be to walk up the main thoroughfare, now a pedestrian-friendly mall, of Corso Vittore Emanuele.

You will first reach the Grand Cathedral, originally 12th century Norman, then an early Christian basilica, then a mosque and now an impressive amalgam of all those influences. A few blocks away is the monumental World Heritage Site of the Royal Palace, which includes military barracks, halls hosting cultural and political functions such as the Sicilian Regional Assembly, grand courtyards and fountains, and the jewel in the crown of all Palermo’s antiquities, The Palatine Chapel.

Representing a blend of all early cultures beginning as the personal chapel of Norman King Roger II, the late-Byzantine, glistening gold mosaic murals depicting biblical scenes are the highlight, although in every corner of the chapel -- from the massive carved ceiling to mosaics, inlays and reliefs -- vibrant color and gilded elements can be found.

Smaller and lesser-known churches not in the guidebooks are the Offetoria San Lorenzo with a wall-sized Caravaggio and the baroque Casa Professa. The latter, a Jesuit chapel with an apse bombed by American forces during the Second World War, was rebuilt by the Jesuits. Both are in walking distance of the Corso Vittore Emanuel, which descends north to the Tyrrhenian Sea and the nearby Palermo Yacht Club.

Besides the antiquities, there are two other reasons for visiting Sicily. First is the regional cuisine offered by several tour operations stressing gastronomy and cooking lessons featuring island specialties with a particular emphasis on Sicilian wines. Second is the ever-fascinating story of the Sicilian Mafia with its indisputable criminal base. Eliminating the Mafia is a great challenge, as it still exerts much influence on the island. Chances are you will never meet a Mafia don in Palermo, although it originated and continues to thrive here.

Other ancient sites

Outside of Palermo and everywhere on the island are ancient sites and antiquities, the third and main reason for visiting Sicily. You can stand on the elevated floor of the majestic Greek temple of Segesta and see silhouetted against the sea several miles away the equally splendid temple of Selinunte.

The farther north you travel the more aware you will become of the presence of snow-capped Mount Etna looming above Taormina, Sicily’s second city. It is possible to climb to the rim, or go up by Jeep or funicular railway. Churches and public buildings in nearby towns are decorated with ornate black volcanic lava motifs. Farther north, Messina is separated from the Italian mainland by the Straits of Messina, a distance of 2 miles, although a long-proposed suspension bridge has not yet become a reality.

Farther down the coast the city of Syracuse was, for over a millennium, the most powerful city on the Mediterranean. Home to Pythagoras, Plato and Archimedes, it is also home to a Greek theater and a Roman theater (Greek theaters are always in a semi-circle; while Roman theaters are in the round, perhaps a nod to all Roman excesses!) as well as a virtual city of catacombs, large enough to rival those of Rome. The island of Ortygia is reached by two walkable bridges from the mainland, with the ruins of the temple of Apollo the first thing you see. Ortygia has a multitude of hotels and restaurants, and its Baroque grand cathedral is built around the remains of the original Temple of Minerva.

Near the inland town of Enna is one of Sicily’s most visited and most beloved ancient sites, the Piazza Armerina and its palatial Villa del Casale, a grand private estate of 40 or so rooms, and extensive property and gardens. It is believed that the owner was a well-positioned senator or other high-ranking Roman of the early centuries after Christ. Because of the many mosaics depicting African animals, his wealth may be attributed to trapping and transporting North African animals for exploitation.

A long corridor is paved throughout with scenes from a great hunt showing elephants, rhinos, tigers, lions and other animals all being lured into captivity by men with shields and javelins. Females of the big cats are diverted with a mirror so that their young can be taken, an act sure to enrage today’s animal-rights supporters.

The many layers of Sicilian history dating from a Paleolithic necropolis on a hillside to sleek yachts in the many harbors and coves around the island’s edge, are testament to its rich background.

Whatever one’s interest or passion, whether agricultural, gustatorial or historical, it will be more than satisfied by the various offerings of this very special island.