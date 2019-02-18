The chairman and chairwoman of Palm Beach Dramaworks' upcoming gala thanked their committee members at a kickoff reception.

More Palm Beach society coverage here.

Stephen and Marsha Rabb hosted the event, which took place Jan. 14 in the rooftop garden of Republic Bank.

The evening included cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, music and chat about final details for the gala.

The event, ''1940s Radio Days'' marks the 19th anniversary of Dramaworks and takes place March 16 in the Cohen Pavilion of the Kravis Center.

Guests are asked to dress in period attire, whether Zoot suit, New Look or Hattie Carnegie.

The Rabbs are chairman and chairwoman. Gene and Nancy Beard are honorary chairman and honorary chairwoman.

Gala committee members include Penny Bank, Ruth Baum, Stephen Brown, Esther Dinerstein, Sherry Jacobs, Priscilla R. Leslie, Sidney Lesowitz, Peter Rogers, Marilyn Meyerhoff, Carlton Moody, Marlene Silver, and Louise Snyder.

Proceeds benefit Palm Beach Dramaworks.