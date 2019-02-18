Saks Fifth Avenue treated supporters of the Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope to a fashion show featuring some of the best looks the store has to offer. The Palm Beach show focused on florals, metallics and leather, but the true highlight was Dior.

Dior leather, Dior metallics, Dior powersuits and Dior denim reigned supreme at the Jan. 31 event. The denim featured more casual polished looks including pieces in the Toile de Jouy print for jeans, button-ups and blazers from the Resort 2019 collection. Other showstoppers were the metallic suit, collar up with a gold clutch and a metallic black and gold pleated skirt with silver crewneck and leather Akris jacket.

Bright colors paired with geometric prints made perfect spring outfits, like Carolina Herrera's pleated dress with stripes of red and light pink colors. The midi length with short sleeves makes the dress perfect for daytime events, but can be paired with a leather jacket for an evening look. Akris and Prada made a perfect yellow and green ensemble composed of a yellow sheath dress with a zipper along the midriff that can be opened to show a little skin. The Prada jacquard jacket toned down the yellow with its geometric retro print, making it a great statement piece.

Bags also made a statement on the runway, including a bright green acrylic Lilleth bag with cage-like enclosures from Cult Gaia. The green hues paired perfectly with an ivory Giambattista Valli dress adorned in florals, and it would with just about any floral dress. Dolce & Gabbana didn't stay far behind with a fit-and-flare dress with a flattering bustier top covered in florals. The show ended with a final walk of florals and metallic pieces.

