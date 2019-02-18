Ormond Beach city commissioners will discuss Tuesday the fate of a contentious car wash and whether to allow voters to decide on a major restructuring of city elections.

Commissioners have proposed asking voters to approve increasing their terms of office from two to four years and staggering those terms so that no election could lead to a clean sweep of the dais. With the staggered terms, no more than three of the commission seats would be up for election in a given year.

The commission's proposal also calls for a second question that would ask voters to replace the city's winner-take-all format with a primary election if more than two candidates qualify to run for the same seat.

[READ MORE: Ormond Beach considers decide major election changes]

The city last considered extending term limits to four years in 2005 and it failed with 68 percent of voters opposed. The ordinance is slated for a final vote during a special meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 26.

Another topic of concern at Tuesday's meeting is how the commission will vote regarding Paul Holub Jr.’s push to add a car wash to the Granada Pointe development.

City staff said the car wash wouldn’t be a good fit for the residential, office, and retail spaces nearby, and in January the city planning board voted 4-3 against the measure, leaving commissioners with the final say.

At a December meeting, Holub proposed amending the development to remove a fast-food restaurant and add a car wash, which he said used less water than washing a car in one’s driveway.

[READ MORE: More development planned for Ormond Beach in 2019]

Even if the commission denies Holub’s request, the planning board could adjust the city’s comprehensive plan to allow for a car wash — a process that was discussed at the board’s Jan. 10 meeting and which would take about 6 months, city documents say.

Some residents were against that idea. Suzanne Scheiber called it “troubling.” Julie Sipes said amending the city's plan would open Pandora’s box and essentially take away all the development standards on Granada Boulevard, transforming the road to one where "anything goes."