An Orange City woman arrested in January for scamming Hurricane Irma victims was arrested a second time on Monday in Brevard County and accused of committing the same crime, state officials said.

The office of Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis issued a release stating that Mary Bruce, 50, was again arrested, accused of unlicensed practice of public adjusting and grand theft related to Hurricane Irma.

Bruce attempted to steal more than $68,000 in fraudulent claims, the news release states.

According to information from Patronis' office, investigators discovered that Bruce approached homeowners whose homes sustained roof and interior damages from the storm. Bruce then told the homeowners that she was an “independent claims adjuster” who could negotiate settlements with insurance companies. Bruce required the homeowners to pay $3,500 and to sign a Power of Attorney.

However, Bruce is not a licensed attorney, public adjuster or a general contractor, state officials said.

Bruce then submitted fraudulent cost estimates for roofing work to the insurance company.

Bruce was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail and charged for rendering services as an unlicensed public adjuster, as well as for grand theft, officials said.

In January, following Hurricane Irma on Sept. 17, Bruce approached roofing companies and homeowners in Central Florida and falsely identified herself as a “claims manager.” Bruce told homeowners she could increase prior hurricane insurance claim settlements up to $30,000, but would require homeowners to sign a Power of Attorney document in order to do so, state investigators said.

Bruce would submit an adjusted claim to the insurance company, doubling the original cost estimates submitted previously. If the insurance company refused to pay the increased adjusted amount, Bruce would then place a lien on the homeowner’s property, investigators said.

In the January incident, Bruce was charged with being an unlicensed public adjuster and of filing a false and fraudulent lien. State investigators said that if Bruce is convicted for the January offense, she faced up to ten years in prison.

On Monday, state officials also said Bruce faces a similar sentence if convicted in this second offense.

