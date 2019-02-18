TITUSVILLE — Cpl. Kirk Geweniger leads a rambunctious yellow Labrador retriever through the lunchroom at Astronaut High School.

"Find it," he commands, and Sonic, the 3-year-old Lab, gets to work inspecting each student, under the guise of a playful pup looking for some attention. As students buy lunch and chat with their friends, the dog sniffs their pants pockets, purses, backpacks and gym bags.

What Sonic is looking for are vape pens and Juuls, the most popular contraband in high schools around the country these days.

As Sonic noses his way around the cafeteria, Geweniger watches the kids. Most fawn over the dog, asking permission to pet him. Others keep their eyes locked on Sonic. A few mutter expletives under their breath and make a hasty retreat from the cafeteria.

Geweniger says those are the kids he suspects. And with good reason.

A device meant to help adults quit smoking cigarettes has exploded into a teenage social phenomenon, with 3.05 million high school students in the United States vaping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That translates to 1 in 5 students nationwide.

Recently, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams issued an advisory about the dangers of electronic cigarette use among teenagers.

"I am officially declaring e-cigarette use among youth an epidemic in the United States," he told a news conference. "Now is the time to take action. We need to protect our young people from all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes."

Even before the warning, school systems in Florida were struggling to cope with a problem that this time last year wasn't even on their radar.

Through sniffer dogs like Sonic, anonymous tip lines and educating teachers on what to look out for, the Brevard County school district has caught hundreds of students this school year with vape pens, racking up suspensions and placing some kids in alternative learning centers.

A vape pen with nicotine buys a day of out-of-school suspension.

A vape pen with cannabis oil or THC oil — the ingredient in cannabis that gets you high — is a felony and earns a transfer to an alternative learning center, a facility usually reserved for students with serious disciplinary problems.

"It's an epidemic," assistant superintendent Stephanie Soliven told the school board. "It exploded, literally since the end of last year to the fall of this year."

The number of referrals given this year for tobacco possession at Brevard schools is five times that of last year, from 43 to 224. Suspensions are up from 40 to 206, according to data from the district.

Referrals for drug possession, including electronic cigarettes with cannabis oil, are up from 33 to 66, and suspensions from 33 to 68. Sixty students were expelled and transferred to alternative learning centers, joining students who brought weapons to school, called in bomb threats or assaulted other kids.

Those numbers include regular cigarettes, joints and other drugs, but district officials say vaping is largely responsible for the spike. Regardless of a student's age, tobacco is not allowed on school campuses.

"It's a huge issue," said school board chair Tina Descovich. "Your everyday, normal, average kids are sticking THC oil in (the vape pens) and bringing them to school and getting expelled."

To help combat the problem, the school district partnered with local police agencies and the Brevard Tobacco Initiative, ramping up discipline and handing out citations to students caught with vape pens. Possessing a vaping device, even an empty one, is grounds for a citation. If a student gets one, they have to take a Saturday class, pay $55 and could lose their driver's license.

The citations are sometimes given in lieu of harsher punishment. Schools have issued hundreds so far this year, Geweniger said.