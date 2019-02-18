Bookmarks is a periodic column about books with locals ties and a national audience.

In 1993, Marian Rizzo submitted a query to a major women’s magazine. An editor replied with a “thanks, but no thanks” and added a comment about Rizzo’s lack of talent. The editor later claimed that comment was not meant for Rizzo to see, and, eventually, the publication issued an apology.

That letter, now framed, hangs on a wall in Rizzo’s Ocala writing room, along with a few of the dozens of writing accolades she has received over the past 25 years — including a team Pulitzer nomination for a Star-Banner project and an Amy Foundation first-place writing award in which Rizzo won $10,000 and publication for a short story.

In December, the former news assistant and current freelance journalist published her first fiction novel, “Angela’s Treasures” (WordCrafts Press). The Christian-fiction story takes readers back through time as Angela, an aging widow, and her daughter rummage through a lifetime of memories as they prepare for Angela to leave the home she has known for decades.

Main characters Angela and Fredo were inspired by Rizzo’s own parents, who survived the Great Depression. Angela's story, Rizzo said, is a composite of character anecdotes she heard while conducting research for the book.

“Anybody who has a grandparent or a parent who went through the Great Depression will identify with this,” Rizzo said. “My mother saved everything. She was a neat housekeeper, but you opened the cupboard doors and they were packed full of stuff."

Rizzo has a large binder filled with research for the historically inspired book. There are newspaper clippings, magazine articles and handwritten notes. The author created elaborate pencil-drawn timelines illustrating real historical events that occurred between 1929 and 1945. Angela’s fictional timeline is listed just below.

“You spend a lot of time in research when you’re writing a book," Rizzo said. "When you’re going back in time and you weren’t there, you have to do something to understand what was going on in the world.”

“Angela’s Treasures” won first-place in Women’s Contemporary Fiction at the Florida Christian Writers Conference. Locally, the book is available at Gabriel's Christian Book & Supply, 3506 E. Silver Spring Blvd., inside the 40 East Shopping Center in Ocala. It also is available through Amazon in paperback, hardback and Kindle, as well www.barnesandnoble.com.

Rizzo is now writing her next novel, also a Christian-themed fiction piece.

Marion County is filled with other authors whose books are getting attention on a wider stage. This occasional column will highlight some of them:

• Marcia Morris, Ph.D., has brought increased awareness to mental health issues among college students with her 2018 book "The Campus Cure: A Parent's Guide to Mental Health and Wellness for College Students" (Rowman & Littlefield).

"My book provides parents tools to promote wellness, as well as address mental health problems in college students at a time when rates of anxiety, depression and suicide are on the rise," Morris noted.

Morris, who lives in Marion County, is a psychiatrist and an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Florida. She works closely with college students as the associate program director for the Student Health Psychiatry program at UF.

"The Campus Cure" is available on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble and Target.com.

• Ocala-based author Don Lubov ("Who Am I and Why Am I Here?: Zen, Spirituality and Enlightenment") has studied enlightenment since 1971 and has taught How to Achieve Inner Peace courses since 2005. He believes that creativity, love and genius are innate and that each of us is programmed for success.

Lubov is the author of 2018’s "An End to Stress: A Guru’s Guide to Inner Peace.”

“As Mark Twain said: ‘The two most important days in your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why?’ This book will help you to find out why,” Lubov said.

“When you’re ready for an end to stress and a life of inner peace, you’re ready for ‘The Six-Step Path.’ You have two goals: to make conscious contact with the presence within and to live the life you’re meant to."

“An End to Stress” is available through Amazon.com.

Marion County is filled with other authors whose books are getting attention on a wider stage. This occasional column will highlight some of them: