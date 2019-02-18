Submissions sought

The Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association invites local communications professionals to enter the 2019 Mid-Florida Local Image Awards. The competition is open to FPRA members, nonmembers and students.

The fee for FPRA members is $45 per submission and $55 for non-members. Student fees are $20 for members and $30 for non-members. Some part of the entry must have taken place between Jan. 1, 2018 and March 1, 2019. Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. March 3 via https://fpraimage.org/ocala-2/. Rules are available at www.fpraocala.org/professional-development/2019-mid-florida-local-image-awards/.

The chapter will hold an “Image Entry Swap” workshop at 8 a.m. Feb. 21 at Symmetry Coffee and Crepes. To learn more, visit www.fpraocala.org.

Award recipients will be recognized at a “PRospecting for Gold” celebration April 17, which will include the 2019 Wilton F. Martin Communicator of the Year Awards.

Certification

The Villages Regional Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval Core Certification for both hip and knee replacement.

The hospital underwent an on-site review in January. Experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards and specific requirements for total hip replacement and total knee replacement. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures were assessed.

Sponsorship

Ocala's Arborjet & Ecologel Solutions LLC announced they will be a 2019 silver sponsor of Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops program.

In 2018, the program engaged close to 1,500 active volunteers, who helped more than 700 military families maintain home lawns. Since its inception, more than 11,000 military families and 6,000 contractors have registered for the program.

Study site

SIMED in Ocala has been chosen as one of 20 national study sites for a randomly controlled study using FitBit monitors to gauge participants’ activity levels before and after a minimally invasive pain-relieving procedure for lower back problems.

The study will analyze subjective, patient-reported measures to identify improvements in pain, function and other relevant markers as well as monitor the reduction in the use of opiates required. It will enroll approximately 150 patients, ages 50-80, across 13 clinics nationwide. Learn more at www.motionstudy.com.