LAKE WORTH — Cloud Investment Partners spent $1.1 million on Dec. 1 to buy Social House, a boutique co-working and event space that opened up for nearly years ago at 512 Lucerne Avenue.

"We want to ramp up and come out with a lot of great content for the local community," said Jessica Gray, Social House's managing member. "We plan on hosting business workshops that will cover a litany of topics from brand development to business clarity."

The space includes five private offices, a kitchenette, a meeting room that seats up to eight and a natural light studio space for photoshops and projects. Starting in March, it will cater to local business professionals and entrepreneurs by hosting a live morning podcast series that will see local business owners being interviewed.

The site also does such private events as weddings and Pop-ups. "The idea is to bring people in to better themselves, whether in the business sense or for personal reasons," Gray said.

Chris Fleming, a senior broker at Strategic Realty Services who handled the sale, said Social House is like having a gym membership. "You sign up for a certain amount of use and you can work out of there," he said. "They were doing very well and the only reason why they pulled it was because they had another business opportunity out of state."

Cost is $600 each month for one person to receive Wi-Fi, free coffee, tea, beer, snacks, entry to monthly member business/social events and networking opportunities and 20 percent discount for additional workshops and events.

Space rental price vary from $1,000 for four hours Monday-Friday to $4,500 for a cocktail style party for 100-120 people.

Social House has been in Lake Worth for nearly four years. Gray said Cloud Investment Partners bought the 3,343 square foot space for $850,000 and the business for $150,000. She said Social House had 10,000 followers on social media, but worked slowed.

"There wasn't the same engagement and wasn't as many events going on," Gray said. "It was really just a co-working space and kind of died off a little bit. We hope to bring it back."

The company plans to take an active role in The 25th annual Street Painting Festival on Saturday and Sunday by hosting a Pop-Up event this weekend with Benny's on the Beach and chef Emerson Frisbee. "We want to show people who we are and what we do," Gray said.

Social House has about 25 members right now, Gray said. She said she's glad Lake Worth is in the process of developing the area.

"It's such a unique community that's so diverse," she said. "We believe we can be a hub to show what Lake Worth is all about. We embrace the entrepreneurship. We embrace the quirkiness. Social House is an amazing place where people can socialize and grow."

