As soon as Kimron Prentice spied fresh produce, he grabbed collard greens and cantaloupe.

His shopping cart quickly filled up as he added organic cereal, canned peaches and kidney beans, mayonnaise, cranberry juice, fresh meat and other items. He got some hot chocolate for his 12-year-old son and fortune cookies for them both.

"I love the fortune, he loves the cookie," said Prentice, 40.

Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida's Nourishment Network has adopted the latest trend in food pantries: allowing clients to select their own food rather than handing them a grocery bag or two of pre-selected goods. Clients get food they and their families actually like and will eat or the kind of high-protein or low-fat food they require because of a health issue, said Mary Strickland, CEO of Lutheran Social Services.

"They can not only choose what they want but what they need," she said.

The pantry, located at LSS headquarters at 4615 Philips Highway on Jacksonville's Southside, had a "soft opening" in January and will hold a grand opening and offer tours 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

LSS, which also offers refugee services, AIDS care and education and homelessness prevention, has had a food pantry since it was founded in 1979. About 2,000 people use the pantry once a month. Shifting from the traditional service model of handing out pre-selected bags to the "client-choice" method will better serve them, said Strickland.

Client-choice "was a perfect fit," she said. In addition to meeting clients' food wants and needs, the practice eliminates waste by not giving people food items they do not want. No more canned green beans found outside the pantry.

"If they dump it on the ground, that's a signal they didn't want that food," Strickland said, with a laugh.

The pantry has been expanded and restocked. It can accept more donated fresh produce and frozen meat — and keep it longer — because of coolers and a walk-in freezer contributed by Feeding Northeast Florida, a regional food bank.

"Before, if someone wanted to donate a pallet of frozen food, we couldn't keep it," Strickland said. "If we get more food then we can handle, we will share it [with other nonprofits]."

The layout is like a mini-grocery store, with volunteers on hand to escort people up down the aisles. The volunteers explain how many of a given item they can take, based on family size, and provide other help and information. The pantry also stocks pet food from First Coast No More Homeless Pets and hygiene and other non-food items that have been donated. It also has a special section for homeless people, with easy-open pop-top canned goods.

Strickland said LSS is pondering setting up similar food pantries at other nonprofits. The need, she said, is not declining.

Nearly 20 percent of Duval County residents — including one in four children — don’t know when or where they will get their next meal. Most of the pantry's clients are the working poor: about 90 percent are in permanent housing, 80 percent have jobs, she said. Having a place to help feed their families for free helps them pay other bills.

"They can get food for free here, but they can't get their rent for free," Strickland said.

That's why Prentice was there. He works as a restaurant waiter, but sometimes health issues force him to cut back his hours, which reduces his paycheck. He didn't care for the earlier pantry format of pre-selected items, but loves the client-choice set-up.

"When I came back, I was like, wow, it blew me away," he said. "I am grateful. I would recommend it to anybody."

Strickland said the food pantry of 2019 is maintaining the mission of its founders, local church members who collected canned goods and opened a small storefront to distribute them to the needy.

"We're doing the exact same thing, just more modern," Strickland said. "We keep evolving to meet the needs of the people."

