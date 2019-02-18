Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The 5th annual Princess Place Pow Wow returns to Flagler County this weekend featuring Native American dancing plus weapons demonstrations, wildlife exhibits, encampments, educational displays and more.

“The festivities will begin each day in the Pow Wow Arena with traditional dance, and a ceremony for veterans,” Flagler County parks manager Frank Barbuti said in a media release. “There will be more than 50 tribes represented from North and South America.”

Dancing won’t be the only action. There will be demonstrations using a variety of pioneer weapons, blacksmithing and "flint knapping," the official term for making arrowheads. A canoe will be carved in the traditional way of Seminoles within their encampment at the festival, the release states.

Visitors can round out their experience by visiting the wild horse rescue area, face painting, pony rides and shopping at the trading booths. Food and refreshments will be available, including some authentic Native American food.

General admission is $5 per person; children 12 and under are free.