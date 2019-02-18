Crash happened early Sunday

The Ocala Police Department has released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Sunday at State Road 200 and Southwest 48th Avenue.

Nicolas A. Kane, 17, of Ocala, died after he was struck by a 2002 Ford F-250 driven by Kelly Taylor Hill, 22, also of Ocala. Kane was crossing the highway at Southwest 48th Avenue.

The crash was reported at 2:58 a.m.

According to an Ocala police report, Hill was eastbound on SR 200 in the center lane as Kane was crossing in the crosswalk in the 4800 block. Hill stated that she had a green light and, as she entered the intersection, she noticed Kane "at the last moment walking across the roadway."

No violations were indicated on the OPD report.