Visitors generated nearly $1 billion for Manatee County in 2018

MANATEE COUNTY — For more than a century, Manatee County has served as a magnet for tourists.

They arrived by train. They arrived by steamboat. With the opening of the Tamiami Trail, they arrived by automobile — often toting their own trailer accommodations. Now they arrive in increasing numbers by airliner.

According to the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, despite a red tide outbreak last fall, the county attracted 715,400 tourists, who created an economic impact of more than $973 million in 2018.

Local history buffs think those numbers are worthy of a celebration.

Starting Thursday, the Central Library in downtown Bradenton will present the exhibit “Marvelous Manatee: A History of Tourism.”

Photographs, brochures, postcards, newspaper clippings, souvenirs and other display items will convey the story of how visitors have boosted the local economy and put the county on many a map.

According to the library staff, the exhibit “will take visitors through the stages of tourism growth, starting with Anna Maria Island beaches at the turn of the 20th century, followed by the 1920s’ Jazz Age, when railroads were expanded to south Florida, which created a demand for new hotels and accommodations. It shows how trailer parks in the 1930s made it more affordable for winter-time visitors to the area and explains the impact of both the interstate system in the 1970s and the rebuilding of the Skyway Bridge in 1987.”

The presentations weave around the stories of numerous local attractions — such as the island beaches, South Florida Museum, Village of the Arts, baseball spring training, Manatee Village Historical Park, Bradenton Riverwalk, DeSoto National Memorial, DeSoto Heritage Festival and Manatee County Fair.

The exhibit opens with a free brunch reception and will remain on display through 2019.