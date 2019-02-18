Tavares High School was the place to be for band students this weekend as the District 19 of the Florida Bandmasters Association held the D19 Solo Ensemble Festival. On Friday and Saturday, 1,557 band students from 41 schools in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties competed in events ranging from solos to brass, woodwind and percussion choirs, as well as in auxiliary solo and ensemble events. Jazz bands will compete in a separate festival. Students who receive a superior rating at district, and whose event meets certain difficulty requirements have the opportunity to compete again next month in Sanford, at the state solo/ensemble competition.