Electorate could alter commissioner terms and rezone land

LONGBOAT KEY — On March 12, voters in Longboat Key will answer two questions — one pertaining to the length and limits of terms served by their town commissioners and another regarding the future land use of a vacant property on Gulf of Mexico Drive.

In 2017, the island town’s Charter Review Committee suggested an amendment establishing a three-year term for the elected commissioners. The Town Commission postponed placing the amendment on the March 2018 ballot to further study the issue.

Currently, the commissioners serve staggered two-year terms.

If the amendment on next month’s ballot passes, commissioners will be elected to three-year terms starting in March 2020.

Commissioners elected in 2018 (for which no candidates were opposed), 2019, 2010 and 2021 will be eligible to serve a maximum of eight consecutive years.

Following that transition, all commissioners will be limited to six consecutive years in office.

The land-use issue pertains to vacant property at 5630 Gulf of Mexico Drive owned by Mote Scientific Foundation.

The 1.82 acres is zoned for commercial use.

The late William Russell Mote, the founder of Mote Scientific and the philanthropist who helped create the separate Mote Marine Laboratory, acquired the site in 1982. He subsequently conveyed the land to a trust, which donated it to the foundation in 2001.

The property was listed for sale in 2003 but has not attracted a commercial buyer with a proposed use that the foundation considers compatible with the neighborhood. The town declined an offer to accept the site as a park or open space.

If the referendum passes, residential zoning of four homes per acre would be permitted — or a maximum of seven homes on the less than two acres. Mote Scientific would then seek to sell the property to a residential developer.

Proceeds would go to the foundation’s mission of advancing oceanography and marine research.

Other causes the foundation has supported include All Faiths Food Bank, Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee and Sarasota, Community Foundations of Manatee and Sarasota counties, Easter Seals Happiness House, Education Foundations in both counties, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Meals on Wheels, New College Foundation, Salvation Army, Southeastern Guide Dogs, Take Stock in Children and the University of South Florida Foundation.