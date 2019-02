Linda Gaustad was sworn in on Friday at the Volusia County Historic Courthouse in DeLand as the newest circuit judge for the 7th Circuit.

Gaustad, 56, was an attorney in Orange City until she was elected to a six-year term on the bench in November and began hearing cases on Jan. 8. She presides over juvenile delinquency, dependency and unified family court at the Volusia County Courthouse Annex in Daytona Beach.

DON'T MISS AN EPISODE, SUBSCRIBE: iTunes | Google Play