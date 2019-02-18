LEESBURG — Without a shelter in Lake County, homeless people are forced to take refuge wherever they can in parks, along trails, parking lots, benches, in their cars, or in the woods in tents and camps they set up away from the main thoroughfares.

They’ve learned to fend for themselves, but they are not alone. There are churches and organizations that provide them with food, clothes and other essentials.

In Leesburg, two ministries have joined forces to make sure that the local homeless are taken care of.

Come As You Are, a faith-based daytime drop-in shelter run by Dr. Joanne Knight, offers daily breakfast and lunch, showers, bathrooms, laundry facilities and assistance with recovering lost identification cards and accessing disability, food stamps or housing assistance.

The homeless are also provided with an address, computers for job searches and clothes for interviews, all in exchange for attendance at weekly Bible studies that Knight teaches — and maybe a little help cooking and cleaning.

Knight said her dream is to open a 24-hour homeless shelter. She said she would also like to see Lake County consider it.

“They were able to get millions in funding for a brand new animal shelter and that’s great, I love animals, don’t get me wrong, but come on. What about a shelter for people?” Knight asked.

This year, she is also partnering with a man starting a newspaper and delivery service with the homeless as its employees.

“We offer them a hand-up, not a hand-out. We’re trying to eliminate all the excuses of “I can’t get a job,” Knight said. "We deal with each person case by case and we have had some success stories.”

Then, there are the homeless that Leesburg’s Linda Galat calls the “diamonds in the rough.”

Galat said those are people who are not quite ready to clean up and improve their lives by kicking addictions, getting help with mental issues or finding Jesus.

Those people are sometimes harder to find since they stay deeper in the woods just trying to survive another day. But those, she said, are the ones she and her husband Mike Galat, by way of a ministry they call Friends of the Homeless, are on the lookout for.

In the past, the Galats have done missionary work but had not planned on starting a homeless ministry.

On a cold night in January 2018, however, they felt a calling after volunteering to help run a cold weather shelter at their church, Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park.

It was in the 30s outside, but when hardly anyone showed up, they were baffled.

“We were all excited about having the homeless come in. We had a TV room set up with popcorn, chairs and a Christian DVD, but only two people came,” Linda said. “We heard there was a large population of homeless in the area, but they weren’t there and we didn’t understand why until a police officer told us that it was because they didn’t want to leave their belongings behind and have them stolen.”

Linda said something clicked.

“We thought, 'Wow. If they won’t come to us, we’ll go to them,'” Linda said. “We decided they’re hungry, we’ll bring them a sandwich. We’ll start making lunches.”

Trinity’s pastor agreed to fund the effort.

Linda said they started with 15 brown bag lunches last March.

“It was hard for us to find 15 people to give them to, but I think it’s because they didn’t know what we were all about," she said. “We told them we were doing it in the name of the Lord, and little by little they started to trust us. By word of mouth we had more and more people coming out to meet us each week.”

Linda said after a few months, they were up to 25 people and today they feed about 40 people a week — two sandwiches apiece, fruit, dessert, water, a written devotional and verbal prayers if wanted.

They have been doing it for nearly a year and nothing has stopped them, including three deep brain stimulation surgeries Mike underwent to help with his Parkinson’s disease.

“We have a lot of support from people at our church and in the community, but there are also those who tell us we’re nuts, that we are enabling the poor. But they don’t understand what the homeless are going through,” Linda said.

Most of the homeless consider it a blessing.

“I’m in between retiring and being homeless and the churches and these people here are doing all the work. The government helps, but not like them,” said a man living in the streets of downtown Leesburg who goes only by Bob. “We wouldn’t be able to make it out here without them. This whole thing is a blessing.”

Jeff Humek, another man who’s lived in Leesburg for 22 years — the last two homeless and in a tent in the woods — said such efforts give him hope.

And for Dianne Kujawa, who has been outside and homeless for five years, little luxuries like sandwiches, gloves, blankets, clean clothes or water help her cope with the haunting thoughts of being abandoned by her family — along with other physical and logistical struggles she faces every day.

Don Swikowski, who is newly homelessness after being laid off from his job with the City of Groveland last year, said he didn’t know what to expect. He has been living in his van since November, waiting for the start of his social security benefits.

“I don’t use drugs or alcohol but I am trying to get out of the habit of sleeping in this car and it shouldn’t be much longer, but for now, with these churches, these ministries, I am not dirty and I am not hungry,” he said.