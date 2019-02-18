Club members will display their works

THE VILLAGES — The upcoming Villages Gem and Mineral Society's Artisan Show will feature members' handicraft, from fossilized ammonite jewelry to scrimshaw, with many items for sale.

Visitors will see unique jewelry manufactured from gold, silver, gemstones, glass, fossils and polished stone, along with carvings, craft supplies, demonstrations and pieces fashioned by members who are silversmiths.

The free event, open to the public, will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Sea Breeze Recreation Center in The Villages.

Club member Bernadette Van Horn, a native of Niagara Falls, New York, who has lived in The Villages since 2013, gave an overview of the process.

"Villages Gem and Mineral Society is a group of lapidary, faceting and rock-hounding enthusiasts that meet at Sea Breeze Recreation Center to perform their skill of grinding and polishing rocks, gems and mineral to a shiny perfection," she wrote in an email. "Upon completing a specimen, the finished product can then be used in a jewelry setting, a mosaic setting, a piece to be admired, a piece with metaphysical properties, or any other creative, artistic purpose. Another segment of our group is dedicated to wire wrapping finished stones and related jewelry projects."

Van Horn, who has worked as am embroiderer, had "no experience" in jewelry making before joining the club. She enjoys making items like earrings.

"It's like Zen," she said about the pursuit.

Van Horn said the club supports the Batey Rehab project, which provides instruction to women and girls in the Dominican Republic to make jewelry from larimar, which is found in that country.

A recent visit to a member workshop provided a look at the diverse backgrounds of some of the 137 club members. The club started in 2009 for Villages residents, and its membership ranges from novices to seasoned jewelers, silversmiths and other craftsmen.

Group President Matt Davis said members are allowed to use specialized jewelry- and stone-working machines such as a donated a Raytech facet-making machine, which has angle and index settings that allow for cutting of multiple faces on gemstones. Workshops are held to make members comfortable using the equipment

Davis, a former chemist with BSAF Corp., said the club was set up to "teach the lapidary arts." Lapidary is defined by www.merriam-webster.com as " a cutter, polisher, or engraver of precious stones usually other than diamonds and the art of cutting gems."

Davis has been with the club about three and a half years. His wife, Diane, also a member, began her interest in silversmith work in high school.

Club members Gary and Alice Blom are from Minnesota. Gary is retired from IBM and Alice served as a nurse at the Mayo Clinic. They now operate Gary's Handcrafted Jewelry, which sprang from their hobby. They have been in the club for two years and will show jewelry, including items made from turquoise obtained from Arizona and Nevada and rare ammolite.

The International Gem Society (IGS) website, www.gemsociety.org, states that ammolite "is a rare, gem-quality, iridescent material. It's cut from the fossilized shells of extinct ammonites (ancient sea creatures) found only in the Bearpaw Formation in Alberta, Canada. With a wide range of dazzling colors and patterns."

Brian Dickson, a native of England, is a founding member of the Villages Gem and Mineral Society. He is a retired international educator, involved in schools in Chile, Lebanon and other countries.

Dickson said he took up working with stones in 1965 and silversmith work in 1982. He said gems can offer a "lesson in geography."

Dr. Bill Harryman, an orthopedic surgeon from Illinois, said the activity is "very restful." On a recent day he worked on one of the machines with three levels of polishing wheels.

Villages Gem and Mineral Society founding member Ed Mrak said the club, open to Village residents, was established when one of the founders donated a multi-wheel "edge grinder" stone polishing machine to the club.

Sunday's event will include a door prize raffle; a ticket will be given to those visitors making a canned good donation for the Wildwood Food Pantry.

Raffle tickets will be on sale for a wide selection of vendor-donated prizes with drawings every hour.