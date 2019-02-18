From the desk of Nate Monroe

A daily Florida Times-Union newsletter with local political commentary by columnist Nate Monroe on all that is easy — or sleazy — in the Bold New City of the South.

FOUR PEOPLE DIED as a result of gun violence this weekend. Already, there have been 24 homicides related to gun violence this year, and two additional homicides that stemmed from beatings, according to a Times-Union database that tracks these events as police report them. Reminder: 2019 has lasted 49 days so far. There were about 17 homicides in Jacksonville by this point last year. Meanwhile, it's impossible to watch any amount of television and miss one ridiculous mayoral campaign ad after another. Politicians who worry negative news coverage gives Jacksonville a bad name should take a moment to re-evaluate what they're angry about, and what they should spend their time grousing over.

Action News: Violent weekend in Jacksonville: 6 separate shootings.

First Coast News: JSO investigates three deadly shootings within 9 hours.

News4Jax: 3 killed in separate Jacksonville shootings Saturday.

IT'S BECOMING INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT to ignore an obvious reality, especially since Sheriff Mike Williams recently said about as much: JACKSONVILLE IS IN THE MIDDLE OF A CRIME WAVE. Again, I've resisted using that term, focusing instead on longer term crime trends that are more or less uniform over the past four years (but still not great). But when the city is clocking about one fatal shooting every other day in 2019, that's tough to justify. The rub on this issue is who is to blame for this. Mayor Lenny Curry, who is running for re-election? Williams, who is also running for re-election? Curry ran out his predecessor largely on the crime issue, and now has an opponent in City Councilwoman Anna Lopes Brosche who is happy to make this campaign a referendum on Curry's own crime-fighting record. Voters get to answer that question for themselves March 19.

FROM THE WEEKEND: Making Jacksonville a Safer City, by Andrew Pantazi and David Bauerlein.

The relentless violence has left Jacksonville residents like Teena Jones desperate for the city to find a way to bring down the deaths.



“We must change the channel and stop burying them — holding hands, carrying roses, raising doves and balloons — and find solutions which are going to work,” Jones said at a recent meeting of a new city task force on reducing crime.



The challenge of finding those solutions falls on city leadership, and it’s at the forefront in races for mayor and sheriff in the March 19 election. City Council member Anna Brosche, who is challenging Mayor Lenny Curry, says making city safer in the long run might justify asking voters to approve a tax dedicated solely to expanding programs that steer young people away from crime.



SHAMELESS PLUG: Telling Jaguars side of story, by Nate Monroe.

It can be an awkward and occasionally unpleasant part of this job to sit down with someone who disagrees with something you’ve written — or is even angry about it — so I wasn’t sure what to expect when I walked into Jaguars president Mark Lamping’s office Thursday.



Lamping reached out after a recent column where I had suggested he pulled a “stunt” by invoking the specter of the team’s future in Jacksonville when making the case to the JEA board of directors that the utility’s new headquarters should be housed on Lot J near TIAA Bank Field — the site where franchise owner Shad Khan wants to build an entertainment center. The Jaguars believe JEA can be an anchor tenant for that future development and are aggressively competing with other bidders to be the future home of the city-owned utility.



A.G. WRITES STUFF SO I DON'T HAVE TO. THANK GOD: Anna Brosche raises another $60K, slams Lenny Curry on crime issue, by Florida Politics' A.G. Gancarski.

The weekend didn’t slow down the narrative trajectory in the pitched race for Jacksonville Mayor, with challenger Anna Brosche going on the offense against incumbent Lenny Curry.



Brosche submitted her fundraising report late Friday evening. It showed her adding $60,854 from 219 contributions between Jan. 26 and Feb. 8.



Among the donors: local historian James Crooks, former Democratic state House candidate Billee Bussard, and Ambassador Nancy Soderberg.



By the way, apparently Curry's campaign has agreed to participate a debate hosted by News4Jax and the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute on March 6. It'll be televised. We've got ourselves a show coming.

***

Email Nate Monroe at nmonroe@jacksonville.com. Sign up for Nate’s daily newsletter.