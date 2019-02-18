UMATILLA — Investigators believe one or more arsonists is behind five fires in the Umatilla area over the weekend, including a blaze that chased a teen boy from his home.

The latest fires occurred Monday morning, according to Tiffany Henderson, speaking for Lake County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters from Umatilla, Eustis and Marion County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a home at 16440 Wilson Parrish Road Monday morning at around 5:30.

Sixty percent of the structure survived the fire, but the garage and vehicle were totally burnt out.

No one was hurt in the fire, Henderson said.

The owners were out of town according to their neighbors, and their teenage son, who was home, managed to evacuate safely.

At roughly the same time, a fire was called in at 685 Saltsdale Road, where a man's truck was set on fire inside his pole barn. The barn also contained a boat, lawn mower, and a child's rideable toy tractor.

The owner, Chase Norris, said he was able to save the boat but the truck was a total loss.

He added that the outside of the boat was extremely hot when he pulled it out, assisted by firefighters from Eustis.

Investigators, he said, told him the truck had been doused with an accelerant and set ablaze.

"The crazy part is it didn't just start here," he said, pointing to the engine and cabin. "Stuff that wasn't even flammable melted just as fast."

An aluminum dog crate in the back had completely melted.

And the seat of the tractor toy, which was a repainted antique, melted.

"My two-and-a-half year old boy, he's heartbroken," Norris said. He said he sent his family to the zoo to get out of the house.

The other arsons were to vehicles, according to Henderson, and there was an attempted arson at Old Crow BBQ, which was caught on surveillance video.

The timing of the fires and their proximity prompted investigators with both the county and state Fire Marshal's offices to open investigations, Henderson said.

Sgt. Fred Jones with the Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed there were five fires total in the area, the first of which happened Saturday.

It's unknown if the incidents are connected, he said, but no injuries have been reported.