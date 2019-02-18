A pair of red pandas soon will call the Forest Animal Rescue home. The small animals resemble a cross between a raccoon, a cat and a bear, and are endangered.

According to Lisa Stoner, co-founder of the rescue, with her husband Kurt, the duo, named Luly and Juky, are coming here from Argentina.

Forest Animal Rescue is a fully licensed and accredited nonprofit wild animal sanctuary. It has been in operation for more than 20 years and moved to 80 acres in the Ocala National Forest in 2013.

To learn more about the red pandas, we did this question and answer session with Lisa Stoner.

Question: What exactly are red pandas?

Answer: Red pandas are a critically endangered animal known as the lesser panda or the original panda. In the wild, the red panda population is estimated at fewer than 10,000 mature individuals and continues to decline due to habitat loss and fragmentation, poaching and inbreeding depression. (Learn more at www.forestanimalrescue.org/red-pandas/)

Question: What is their natural habitat and food, and how will they adapt?

Answer: Spending most of their time in the trees, they are native from the Himalayas to Southern China. Like the black and white pandas, their wild diet consists of almost exclusively bamboo.

At Forest Animal Rescue, the general climate is not much different from their subtropical wild range in Southern China or the climate these animals have been living in at the closed zoo in Argentina. We will provide cooled platforms and shelters for them to use if our hot summers become uncomfortable for them.

We have begun planting stands of noninvasive bamboo to provide the red pandas with as much of the diet as possible in its natural form. However, we will supplement their diet with specially formulated pellets made to match the nutrition they require.

Their habitat will be surrounding a massive oak tree in the center of the sanctuary, with a pool and heavy landscaping. They are escape artists, so we will be enclosing the top of their habitat with wire mesh to ensure there are no possible escape routes.

Question: How did you arrange for this pair to come here?

Answer: The government in Argentina is closing many of the zoos in their country for animal welfare reasons. The old Zoo Buenos Aires is being converted to an ecoparque that will specialize in only native animals and educational displays. All of the non-native animals are being sent to other facilities.

Forest Animal Rescue is fully accredited and internationally recognized as a true sanctuary. The Argentinian government reached out to us over two years ago to be considered as one of the potential sanctuaries to be examined for the placement of the pandas. When we accepted their request, they followed up with site visits and very thorough study of our history and background. Out of all of the places they considered, we were determined to be the most qualified sanctuary.

There were several legislative hearings involved and, with the assistance of animal welfare groups and attorneys in Argentina, we navigated the legal channels and managed the language barrier. The export and import permits to move the endangered pandas from one country to another take several months. That process is nearing completion. They will be flown into Miami International Airport (the U.S. port of entry for wildlife) and we will pick them up there once they have cleared customs and other inspections.

This is a similar process to the one we went through last year to bring Harvey and Irma, two pumas, from another closed zoo in Argentina.

Question: What other animals are at the rescue?

Answer: FAR is dedicated to the lifetime care of wild animals rescued from situations of abuse, neglect or confiscation, in addition to rehabilitation and release of wild black bears. Among our permanent residents are tigers, cougars, African servals, black bears, wolves, spider monkeys, capuchin monkeys, lemurs, flying foxes/fruit bats, sulcata tortoises and a few domestic cats and equines that have special circumstances.

Question: Are tours offered?

Answer: The only public access to the sanctuary is through guided tours of one to four people, twice a month. Upcoming tour dates are listed on our website at www.ForestAnimalRescue.org under the ‘visit the sanctuary’ link. Reservations can be made there.

Question: How can people help?

Answer: We are raising funds for the $80,000 red panda habitat, for the care of all of the animals at the sanctuary and future expansion, and also for a few cost overruns on our soon-to-be-completed Bob Barker Animal Care Building, which will give us the state-of-the-art veterinary capacity to treat our animals on site and house a food preparation area as well as administration, education, training and staff support areas.

Any donation amount helps. Donations, which are tax deductible, may be made at www.ForestAnimalRescue.org or by mail to Forest Animal Rescue, 640 NE 170th Court, Silver Springs, FL 34488.

Business sponsors we are seeking for the entire complex include pool/pond companies to assist with waterfalls and pools for the bears, tigers and red pandas; tree or bucket truck companies to assist with roofing on the tall panda habitat; security camera and IT companies to help with sanctuary security and webcams for people to view the animals online without disturbing them; and help with construction of a pole barn.

And we are always seeking volunteers to help with construction projects and groundskeeping (volunteering with animal care is only offered to volunteers who have been reliably with us for a length of time).