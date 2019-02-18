BARTOW —Polk County Schools, the Polk History Center and the Polk County Veterans Council are looking for volunteers to help with its annual History Fair.

The veterans council is encouraging participants to emphasize military history. Volunteers representing PCVC participate by reviewing the military history entries and discussing the entry with the student. Students are high school and middle school age groups.

Volunteers would help on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the History Center, in the old Bartow courthouse. Contact Gary Clark at gary@cpalliance.com.