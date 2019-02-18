Rosarian Academy fourth-grade students took a trip back in time last week to the Little Red Schoolhouse in Palm Beach.

The schoolhouse was built in 1886, the first in Southeast Florida; and area fourth-graders visit the one-room schoolhouse for a taste of 1890s education. The children and teachers dress in similar clothing from that time period. Students learn such subjects as handwriting, spelling, reading and arithmetic.

Throughout the school year, fourth-graders from Palm Beach, Broward and Martin counties participate in the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach “living history” program at the schoolhouse. The program is free to schools.

To find out more about the Little Red Schoolhouse, visit palmbeachpreservation.org.