GROVELAND – Love was in the air – for flying that is – at the Love Is in the Air Fly-in on Saturday at Osborn Airport.

There were high-wing, low-wing and bi-wing planes, along with helicopters among an assortment of vintage and newer aircraft. In all, about 70 aircraft flew in for an afternoon for camaraderie and lunch. Spectators were also invited, along with their children ogling the many styles of aircraft.

Airport owner Jon Osborn said the parking lot was three to four times more crowded than the last fly-in in 2015.

“I hope we do this again next year,” Osborn said.

Among the pilots was Shawn Knickerbacker with his 1943 T-6, which was primarily a trainer for military pilots, he said. He said before he bought the aircraft in 2008, Steve McQueen had been half owner for 35 years. Knickerbocker is also a FAA designated pilot examiner.

For Virginie Rollin, co-chair of the Daytona 99s, a chapter of The International Organization of Women Pilots, the fly-in was a family affair. She said her children, ages 1 and 3, are accustomed to flying and it will be interesting when they get older and realize, unlike cars, not everyone flies planes.

“As a mommy pilot, I want to show people you have have a job, family and have fun,” she said