The man reportedly tried to light his girlfriend on fire, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office records.

GREENACRES — A man accused of trying to light his girlfriend on fire was arrested Sunday after an hours-long dispute with Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Sheriff's SWAT members arrested John Desir, 38, shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in a Greenacres home. He had stayed in the home for nearly seven hours, refusing to speak with deputies outside.

Desir refused to appear at a bail hearing Monday at the Palm Beahc County Jail and will be held until a followup hearing Wednesday.

Deputies arrived at the home at about 11 a.m. after his girlfriend called to report that Desir threatened to kill her.

She said that at about noon Saturday she and Desir had a fight about telephone calls and texts she had received. He accused her of cheating on him and threw her to the floor. She said she was able to calm him down and left for the night.

She returned home Sunday morning and prepared to take a shower. That's when Desir approached her in the bathroom yelling, "You're going to die today," she told deputies.

She said he tried to spray her "with an unknown brownish liquid" but the spray bottle was not working. He opened the lid and poured the liquid on a rag while also tossing the liquid toward her. She said he then tried to light the rag on fire but couldn't, so threw the rag on the floor.

Desir reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened to kill her.

He eventually calmed down and told her to wash off the liquid. She said he started to clean up the home and noticed a knife under the woman's pillow.

"So you were going to kill me with this knife in my sleep?" he asked.

He made several stabbing motions as he threatened to kill her, she said. She convinced him to let her go to church that day, so she left and called 911. Deputies noted that she did not appear to be injured.

Authorities called Desir that morning and he immediately hung up. They went to the home and he refused to speak with them, so deputies wrote an arrest report and had it signed by a judge. Meanwhile, they evacuated nearby apartments as and called in SWAT members, who went into the home that evening and took Desir into custody on aggravated battery, aggravated assault and simple battery charges.

State records indicate Desir has had several stints in prison and was most recently released in October after serving four years for offenses involving driving, aggravated assault and fleeing.