A man who robbed a DeLand bank didn't get far in his escape as he was quickly caught by police following his movement through a global positioning system in his sack of cash, authorities said.

Robert Burson, 41, was arrested and charged with robbery without a firearm and operating a vehicle with a suspended license, said city of DeLand spokesman Chris Graham.

He was being held on Monday on $10,500 bail.

According to police, Burson entered the TD Bank at 351 E. New York Ave. on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. and showed a bank teller a threatening note demanding money. The teller followed bank protocol and gave Burson a bag of cash, which police were able to track using GPS technology, Graham said.

Volusia County deputies assisted by setting up a road block at the Volusia-Lake County line and alerted DeLand police that they had a suspect matching Burson's description. Burson was only on the run for 10 minutes, Graham said.

After Burson was put in handcuffs, the cash and other evidence were found in the car and witnesses positively identified Burson as the person who robbed the bank, Graham said.

