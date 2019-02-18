With development booming statewide and suitable habitat at a premium, finding a new residence for a single gopher tortoise can cost builders $750 to $1,250 in today’s market.

FORT BASINGER — On a scrubby landscape just beyond the reach of Kissimmee River floodwaters, holes in the ground the shape of gibbous moons signal the presence of a threatened species whose preservation has become profitable.

The land, charred like a marshmallow in a campfire flame from a January controlled burn, is the first gopher tortoise "recipient site" awarded to the South Florida Water Management District — an assisted living facility of sorts for the stubby-legged miners who must be relocated when their burrows are menaced by bulldozers.

Gaining the special designation on the 80 acres already owned by the district is an effort to save taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars in relocation costs paid to private sites when canal or levy construction stumbles upon an occupied hole in the ground.

And that’s just for a reservation at a state-approved property where owners promise to maintain the land forever as gopher tortoise habitat, including regular manicures by fire or mowing to ensure an overgrown canopy doesn’t crowd out the preferred tortoise diet of underbrush.

It’s a business spawned by enhanced protections enacted in 2008 by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The rules include strict oversight of moving the long-lived reptiles from construction projects where once they could be buried alive for a fee.

"It's definitely profitable if you know what you are doing," said Deborah Burr, FWC's gopher tortoise program coordinator. "The private business side just grew organically and there are landowners who are very happy with having another revenue stream."

Relocation space is coveted

Nearly 40,000 tortoises have been relocated in the past decade under the rules, but even with a cottage industry of tortoise liaisons, relocation experts and land managers, vacancies are a moving target and tortoise waiting lists are possible.

While the launch of the new rules coincided with the housing market crash, the past few years has seen the need for 5,000 to 7,000 relocations annually, Burr said. Only two to four tortoises per acre are allowed on recipient sites, which must be approved by FWC in a process that includes soil and landscape inspections as well as building a fence 18 inches deep and 24 inches high around the designated land.

“The relocation price is totally market based, it’s a supply and demand thing,” said Joel Johnson, a senior environmental scientist for the West Palm Beach-based design firm WGI. “$1,000 for a tortoise may seem like a lot if you're building a shed in your backyard, but that goes to managing the tortoise over its 80-year lifespan.”

This past summer, Johnson excavated 500 gopher tortoise burrows and relocated 180 tortoises for a Wekiva Parkway project near Sanford. Most tortoises have at least two burrows.

More than half the tortoises found homes at a state park, but at the high-end of the price range, the relocation bill for the 180 tortoises could have been as much as $225,000.

The water management district’s recipient site at the Fort Basinger Trailhead is only for tortoises evicted from district construction projects. It has spaces for 169 tortoises after the relocation of the initial eight, including two christened Pete and Ernie.

Former water management executive director Pete Antonacci approved the creation of the site. Ernie Marks is the current executive director, although his last day is March 5.

“We could fill this property up pretty quickly,” said Brian Garrett, a wildlife biologist and the district’s only FWC-approved gopher tortoise excavator. “We get calls all the time asking if we can take peoples’ tortoises.”

Removing them from habitat better than alternative

Before the district’s Fort Basinger site opened, Garrett said the district had some trouble finding relocation sites within 100-miles of the original burrow — an FWC requirement. He had to get special permission to send some tortoises to the Panhandle.

There are 37 long-term recipient sites statewide, but none in Palm Beach, Broward or Miami Dade counties, which is largely a function of development and dwindling habitat.

Garrett is already looking for another site on district land. In the past five years, as many as 80 tortoises had to be relocated from district projects. Previous to that, there were projects that included more than 100 relocations, Garrett said.

“We do have mixed feelings about taking them out of their habitats, but the alternative of dead tortoises is worse,” Garrett said.

The gopher tortoise became a threatened species in Florida in 2007. Before that, developers could legally entomb them in their burrows, leaving them to starve to death over as much as a month’s time or suffocate in the dark.

In 2005, the Walmart in Lake Park paid $11,409 for a permit that allowed it to bury five tortoises alive. FWC records show as many as 105,000 so-called “incidental take permits” were granted statewide since the mid-1990s with fees totaling an estimated $82 million.

Money collected was used to buy new gopher tortoise habitat, but Burr noted the records are incomplete and weren’t updated, meaning some of the permits may not have been used or fees collected.

Some permits previous to the 2008 rules required developers to create on-site tortoise preserves.

That’s what happened at Jupiter’s Abacoa when it was developed in the mid 1990s and forced to set aside 181 acres for 320 tortoises. Considering the value of the property — prime commercial real estate — developers at the time said the cost for the preserve worked out to about $100,000 per tortoise.

“Tortoises have been on the planet for a really long time and they are part of the ecosystem where we all choose to live,” Burr said. “They pretty much just want to be left alone.”

A battle for rich land - high, sandy ground

But gopher tortoises prefer the same high sandy ground that developers do, putting them at odds with untold number of Florida strip malls, subdivisions, flood control projects and roads.

While adult tortoises have few natural predators, they have been meals for humans. During the Great Depression, they were nicknamed “Hoover Chickens” after President Herbert Hoover’s “chicken in every pot” promise. As recently as May, a Martin County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a man from pulling gopher tortoises out of their holes at Stuart’s Seabranch Preserve State Park with the intent of eating them.

By 2007, the rate of gopher tortoise decline over the previous century was about 60 percent, Burr said.

“They are a keynote species. If you take away the tortoise, the refuge they provide for other native wildlife species wouldn’t exist,” Burr said.

Gopher tortoise burrows sustain more than 350 animals and insects, from tiny moths to larger mammals.

Paw prints outside one noticeably larger burrow at the water management district site led Garrett to believe a coyote had taken up residence. But more frequent gopher tortoise roommates are owls, skunks, armadillos, snakes, the gopher frog, the gopher mouse and the gopher cricket.

Drew Kaiser manages 17 recipient sites statewide through his Daytona Beach-based Kaiser Consulting Group. He had a waiting list for relocations as of late January. Many of his sites are on private land where the owner may already have cattle — an approved tortoise companion.

“Right now, the majority of the private landowner sites are booked," Kaiser said. "There is a huge demand for recipient sites."

Kaiser, who has seven employees, said his new sites are visited every week. Monthly visits made to established sites. The land must be maintained and fences mended. An FWC biologist inspects once a year. Habitat surveys are conducted every three years to update burrow counts.

“If it was easy, everybody would be doing it,” he said.

State records show about 455 tortoises in Palm Beach County have been relocated since 2009, but some counties have seen thousands moved.

At the sprawling Avenir development on western Northlake Boulevard just one gopher tortoise has been relocated at a total cost of about $2,400. That includes an FWC permit fee, digging costs and the $800 to $900 payment to a recipient site.

Avenir's environmental consultant Ed Weinberg, president of Stuart-based EW Consultants, said the land is a little too wet for gopher tortoises but surveys are conducted regularly as development commences.

"The program monetizes a protected species and that may seem a little questionable at first to the uninitiated," Weinberg said. "But it's achieving protections for the tortoise by creating a market for preservation, and when that happens, I think it's pretty neat."