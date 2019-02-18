Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida launched the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie season on Feb. 15, with a program that serves as a powerful entrepreneurship incubator for the next generation of female leaders.

Cookie program proceeds help fund a variety of activities, including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programming.

Many girls also put the money toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food banks to working with local and state legislators to change laws. The cookie program’s benefits are many.

A recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found that two out of three girls who participate in the program learn five crucial skills — goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics — while doing incredible things for themselves and their communities.

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

Submitted by Lori Tomlinson