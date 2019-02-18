CALGARY, Alberta — Balanced scoring has helped the Calgary Flames snap out of a funk.

Michael Frolik and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist in the third period to help the Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

Mark Giordano also had a goal and an assist, and Derek Ryan and Austin Czarnik had the other goals for Calgary win its second straight to improve to 3-3-2 since the All-Star break. Czarnik and Ryan combined for a goal and three assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over Pittsburgh, which ended a four-game skid (0-2-2).

"We've had some depth scoring come through, which is important," Flames coach Bill Peters said.

Elias Lindholm assisted on both third-period goals, Rasmus Andersson also had two assists, and Mike Smith stopped 27 shots in his third straight start (2-0-1) for Calgary.

"I feel more like myself in the net and it's paying off," Smith said. "It's a good time of year to be playing well."

Conor Garland and Jordan Weal scored for the Coyotes. Calvin Pickard finished with 29 saves in his third start for Arizona since being claimed off waivers from Philadelphia on Nov. 29.

Czarnik got his second goal in two games after being a healthy scratch for the previous nine, giving the Flames a 3-2 lead with 3:42 left in the second. Subbing in on Calgary's third line again for the injured James Neal, Czarnik snared the puck on a broken play and scored from his knees with a low shot.