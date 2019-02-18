What has been flushed must go down: Half of wastewater spills come from fats and grease blocking pipes

Jennifer McElroy has found everything from a Tonka truck lodged in Gainesville city wastewater pipes to kitty litter-filled manholes.

McElroy, a supervising environmental engineer, oversees the GRU wastewater management department and has seen residents put everything but the kitchen sink down the pipes.

A recent GRU report showed that 50 to 60 percent of last year's sewage overflows occurred due to residential fats and greases. This means small wastewater spills in the streets or overflowing manholes, she said.

"It really comes down to educating customers; they're the first line of defense," she said.

When residents flush items such as Q-Tips, wipes, medicine, diapers, feminine products, fats, oil and grease down the toilet or sink, it can create blockages in the city's pipes. These blockages are made worse by congealed fats and oils that prevent water from flowing freely.

"I honestly think it's a matter of convenience," McElroy said. "Some of these labels say (items) are flushable. You're able to flush a golf ball, but that doesn't mean you will."

GRU recommends that residents should only flush the three p's: pee, poo and (toilet) paper. Anything else is what GRU calls an "Unflushable."

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection reported a wastewater release that occurred Nov. 11, 2018, in northwest Gainesville. Approximately 2,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into a storm retention pond in the area. GRU crews sanitized the area and cleared a blockage caused from residential grease and toiletries.

Monica Christie, a resident in that area near the small retention pond, said GRU reached out to her, but said she didn't witness a sewage overflow. Instead, she smelled an awful odor.

Christie has seen signs warning residents to dispose of oil properly, but she's been saving jars of leftover cooking oil underneath her sink at home just like her mother always did.

"I didn't learn from posted signs and definitely picked it up through life," Christie said.

These obstructions are difficult to pin to any one household because the fats, oils and wipes build up over time. Anyone can experience a wastewater spillage.

Chris Bird, director of the county's Department of Environmental Protection, said some of GRU's pipes are located near creeks and other environmentally sensitive areas. As GRU embarks on improvement projects, the county wants to collaborate with GRU to these prevent spills.

However, these backups are not limited to GRU's septic system. Bird estimates the 75,000 people in the county using septic tanks also are susceptible. Those problems can be expensive for homeowners.

Sewage spills can find their way into the county's waterways or the city's creeks like the spill that flooded Loblolly Nature Park spring of last year.

"We want to encourage people to enjoy local water resources, but we want to keep them safe," Bird said.

Clogged lines cause west Gainesville spill

Using an allocated budget of $50 million, GRU wants to increase public awareness and improve the wastewater system over the next five years. This means maintaining, repairing and replacing old infrastructure to make the system more resilient to pipe problems.

Second to residential grease and oil, a GRU fiscal report stated 17 percent of sewage spill overflows occurred due to aging infrastructure. The average age of the city's pipes are 38 years old and these blockages can damage the pipes from the wastewater overflow.

To increase awareness of the situation, GRU is organizing a social media campaign that uses cartoons called the "Unflushables" that instruct residents on what can and cannot go down the pipes.

For fats, oil and grease, residents are encouraged to jar their cooking oil, let it harden and dispose of it in the garbage. Residents may also recycle their vegetable oil by bringing it to the Alachua County Hazardous Waste Collection Center.

During the holiday season, Ben Marquez, Alachua County Hazardous Waste attendant, said the center collects, on average, 50 gallons of residential cooking oil and grease every week. It also has five rural collection centers. For smaller counties, the center only picks up oil and grease twice a year, although Marquez feels that residents don't take full advantage of the collection center.

"It's not a for a lack of trying, sometimes people don't pay attention." Marquez said. "Sadly, when it comes to recycling and doing things the proper way, people go toward convenience."