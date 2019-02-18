Two victims alleged to authorities the acts took place when they were 9 and 11 years old.

A former Wellington and Greenacres resident is facing four counts of sexual assault on two victims, one of whom was 9 years old when the alleged attacks occurred, according to an arrest report.

Jesus M. Delgado Gomez, 42, is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail without bail.

The alleged assaults took place about seven years ago and were revealed when one victim confided to a friend, the report said. The child first spoke to a Palm Beach County sheriff's detective at age 15 and detailed three assaults that took place when the victim was 9. The attacks were carried out when the victim was left alone with Delgado Gomez, the report said.

The age of consent in Florida is 18 years old, according to Florida Statutes. No one under the age of 15 can give consent.

Because of the nature of the alleged crime, The Palm Beach Post is withholding the relationship between Delgado Gomez and his victims.

The two victims know each other, according to the report. After learning that Delgado Gomez was under investigation for sexual assault, the mother of the second victim asked her child about any inappropriate conduct with Delgado Gomez. The child, now 16, admitted being assaulted by Delgado Gomez at age 11 at his home in Greenaces, the report said.

Delgado Gomez denied the allegations during an interview with law enforcement. Jail records show Delgado Gomez now lives in Enfield, conn. He was booked into the jail Feb. 5.