FireFlight’s hangar at the Flagler Executive Airport has been busy this month as outside agencies have paid visits for two separate trainings: wildfire air operations and helicopter air ambulance orientation, according to a media release from the county.

Representatives from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Forest Service, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office participated and all but the St. Johns County crew flew into the airport on Feb. 1 for a Wildfire Air Operations training session organized by chief pilot Steven "Todd" Whaley, Flagler County's newly appointed director of aircraft maintenance, the release states.

“We’ve been fighting (wild)fires with a helicopter for five years,” Shane Engelhauf, Charlotte County's chief pilot, said in the release. “Our aviation just happens to fall under the Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful for these training opportunities, because we support (firefighting) operations. We are a force multiplier for the crews working fire on the ground.”

Whaley, in addition to many other credentials, is a Florida-certified wild-land firefighter, structural firefighter 1, first responder and a member of the Airborne Law Enforcement Association. He led discussions about the Florida Forest Service Wildfire Air Operations Plan; fire communications; “Bambi Bucket” (water bucket) operations; fire suppression tactics and techniques; and led a question-answer session about Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast flight following.

Activity at the hangar remained robust from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7 as Dana Morris, FireFlight operations chief, welcomed paramedics from Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, in addition to those from Flagler County Fire Rescue, for hands-on orientation of all local air ambulances, including Trauma One located in St. Johns County and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Air One, the release states.

Morris, who has been with Flagler County since 2002 and has well over 12,000 hours of flying time, said the training is important for all area paramedics as neighboring counties provide backup when FireFlight is unavailable. The training took place to allow all shifts to attend an orientation session.

“The equipment and procedures differ somewhat,” Morris said. “We want to make sure that all of our paramedics can perform equally well regardless of which helicopter (air ambulance) arrives.”