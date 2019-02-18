Flagler County commissioners chose Jerry Cameron of St. Johns County as Flagler's interim county administrator Monday. Cameron will lay the groundwork for the permanent hire.

BUNNELL — Flagler County commissioners on Monday selected Jerry Cameron to run the day-to-day operations of the county as its interim administrator until a permanent hire can be made.

The vote was unanimous.

Cameron’s salary has yet to be negotiated but it is expected to fall between $150,000 and $190,000.

Cameron is currently managing partner in Community Consulting and Management LLC, earning $10,000 per month, according to his resume. Since October 2016, his company has been involved in hurricane recovery efforts in the aftermath of hurricanes Matthew and Irma. He served as damage assessor, scope developer and project manager.

Between October 2006 and August 2015, Cameron was assistant county administrator for community services in St. Johns County, earning a monthly salary of $9,000. In that position, he oversaw Animal Control, the Emergency Operations Center, Fire Rescue, Health and Human Services, Library Services, Recreation and Veterans Services.

In his resume, Cameron wrote that he was responsible for the successful launch of the St. Augustine Amphitheater and planned, negotiated and implemented a $25 million public safety radio system.

In 2016, he ran for St. Johns County Commission but was narrowly defeated.

On Monday, commissioners had to choose between two of its original four finalists: Cameron and Ted Lakey of Port St. Joe, Florida. Two others, one being county special projects coordinator Michael Esposito, dropped out of the running.

Cameron and Lakey both won praise from the board.

“I’ve interviewed a number of people,” said Commissioner Charles Ericksen. “This is the first time I’ve had two people of high quality, had great answers, had great questions for me and I’d be pleased to work with either one or both of them.”

In fact, Ericksen suggested hiring them both, one for the vacant deputy administrator position. But the other commissioners said they didn’t want to “muddy up the water.”

Commissioner Joe Mullins said hiring both of the candidates would open up a lot of confusion.

Commissioner Donald O’Brien said he thought Cameron had an edge due to his experience working in a larger coastal county with “a more complicated set of operations.”

At some point, the board will hire a permanent county administrator, but there is no timetable for that yet. Earlier this month, the commission decided to seek bids for a search firm, which would handle the selection process. That firm would be hired by the end of March or the beginning of April.

The county’s top administrative spot opened up with the resignation of Craig Coffey on Jan. 11, just days before the commission was to consider termination of his contract.

Coffey had the job for 11 years, but some commissioners had begun complaining about his job performance, particularly his handling of health-related complaints by workers at the sheriff’s Operations Center. Though the employees suspected that something in the building was making them sick, testing proved inconclusive.

[A History of Concerns: Inspections of Flagler's Operations Center yield more questions than answers]

In December, the commission scheduled a meeting to discuss possible termination.

Before that meeting could be held, however, Coffey offered to resign if he could keep his full severance package. The board agreed.

[READ: Flagler commission votes to accept Coffey's resignation]

Deputy County Administrator Sally Sherman took over for Coffey after his departure but had already given her notice to resign at the end of January. Third in line for the job was Joe Mayer, the county’s community services and human services director, but he too had given notice that he intended to leave at the end of January.

With the top three administrative positions suddenly becoming vacant, the commission needed a new Human Services director to facilitate the hiring of replacements. Case worker Pamela Wu was hired to fill that position.

Between Jan. 15 and 28, the commission received 24 resumes for the interim county administrator position. Two applicants were county employees: Esposito and Holly Albanese, executive director of the Flagler County Public Library.