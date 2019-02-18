LEESBURG — The First Presbyterian Church of Leesburg welcomed Reverend Robert James (R.J.) Leek as its new minister on Sunday.

Most recently serving as head of staff for Gwynedd Square Presbyterian Church in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Leek was previously head of staff for Cadiz Presbyterian Church in Cadiz, Ohio.

Leek’s life of faith began at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Berea, Ohio, where he was baptized and started learning more about God’s faithfulness and love. Leek spent the later half of his childhood in Port Charlotte and cattended Warner University in Lake Wales. He received his Masters of Divinity from Dubuque Theological Seminary.

First Presbyterian Church of Leesburg's services are Sundays at 10 a.m. The church is at 200 S. Lone Oak Drive.