A Lakeland motorist tried to hide his license plate and the damaged bumper of his vehicle after hitting a man changing a tire on I-4 early Monday, troopers said.

Edward Keene, 41, of Orlando stopped to help someone change a tire on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 4 near Dirksen Avenue just after 1 a.m. when he was struck and killed, according information released by Lt. Kim Montes, Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman.

Fabian Anthony Thomas, 37, of Lakeland, traveled into the shoulder for an unknown reason and struck Keene, Montes said. He then left the scene.

A Volusia County sheriff's deputy found Thomas at a RaceTrac gas station at 4107 Deltona Blvd., in the act of removing his license plate, Montes said. The bumper of his 2010 Chrysler 300 had already been removed and was found in the woodline nearby, Montes said.

Thomas told troopers the damage to his vehicle was the result of a "tire blowout," Montes said. Thomas was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

The incident remains under investigation, Montes said.

