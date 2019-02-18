The 22nd Earl of Shrewsbury focused intently on that number during a recent talk at the annual membership luncheon of the American Friends of British Art.

In a wide-ranging lecture peppered with wry humor, he took the audience back to 1442, as he traced the legacy of the Talbot family, from the first Earl of Shrewsbury, John Talbot, to the next — and on to the next and the next. He ended his talk at The Colony with a photo of his oldest son, James, who is next in line for the title.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to be born into one of the great aristocratic families of England. I’m very blessed. And that’s the end of my commercial,” said the earl, 67, an active member of Parliament whose given name is Charles Henry John Benedict Crofton Chetwynd Chetwynd-Talbot.

His closest friends just call him Charles.

Along with the genealogy lesson, the earl’s illustrated lecture included photos of the Talbot family’s ancestral estate in Staffordshire’s Alton Towers. It was once the largest private estate in England — and was sold by his late father in 1924. Much of its vast acreage today is home to England’s largest amusement park, also called Alton Towers, he said. The family today is ensconced in a house in nearby Derbyshire.

Earls passed their titles to direct descendants but also occasionally to distant relatives, he said.

“We’ve had plenty of strange characters, as all families do,” he said, mentioning Mary Ann Talbot, “who was also known as John” and dressed as a man to pursue a career as a soldier and sailor before her death in 1808.

The Talbots have long been among the most politically connected families in England. Previous earls, in fact, fought and died in the War of the Roses and supported King Henry VIII in his successful quest to declare invalid his marriage to Catherine of Aragon. One earl also was tasked with the custody of Mary Queen of Scots when she was imprisoned and, years later, executed under the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

But don’t get him started on the recent movie, “Mary Queen of Scots.”

“It’s historically inaccurate,” he said, noting that George, the sixth Earl of Shrewsbury, “is in it for about 15 seconds” when the Scottish queen — and Elizabeth’s rival for the crown — is taken into custody.

“You miss the whole second chapter of Mary Queen of Scots’ life. They just jump immediately to her beheading,” he said, sounding a bit miffed that the earl didn’t get better treatment in the screenplay.

“He was very fond of the Scottish queen,” he added.

The family once owned an immense art collection. But in 1857, much of the family’s holdings went up for auction, he said. Items on the block included a pair of Rembrandts, eight Titians, seven Van Dykes, seven Rubens, one Holbein, two Canalettos and various “instruments of torture,” he said.

The earl’s presentation included shots of Ingestre Hall, a historic house in Staffordshire that was once part of the family's land holdings. The photos showed the house's rooms as they looked when he lived there a child. Most of the art, silver and furniture in the photos, however, is long gone, as is the house, thanks to his father’s decision “to sell everything that wasn’t bolted down.”

As he finished up his Feb. 2 speech, the earl thanked his audience, noting that the talk had given him a fine excuse to brush up on his family history. And he thanked Michael Ridgdill, who founded American Friends of British Art, for inviting him to speak. The organization raises funds to restore art and architecture in Great Britain.

“It’s so nice to be away from England — and not just (because of) the weather,” he said, a not-so-subtle acknowledgement of the political turmoil surrounding his country’s in-the-works exit from the European Union.