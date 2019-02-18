There were so many reasons to love “Downton Abbey,” the phenomenally successful British costume drama shown in the states through PBS’ “Masterpiece,” but the most basic might be the same reason your grandmama won’t answer their phone while “Young and the Restless” is on: There’s something irresistible about impossibly rich, pretty people with problems. And these have fancy accents!

That experience is now available live through “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” at CityPlace, allowing fans to luxuriate in all the vintage prettiness and peril of the fictional Crawley family, their servants, and a rotating cast of lovers, schemers and a weirdly frequent number of dead people who may or may not have been murdered by various staff members. A recreation of the famous mansion, drawn from official blueprints from the set, the exhibit not only walks visitors through familiar locations like Lady Mary’s bedroom and the kitchen, it also provides historical context for the show and reintroduces the characters from both upstairs and downstairs, who left our TVs in 2015 but return in big-screen form this fall. It reminded me of my absolute favorites and what made them so special to me. And no, not Lady Mary.

(CAUTION: SPOILERS FOR A SHOW THAT WENT OFF ALMOST FOUR YEARS AGO.)

Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael): Edith was the quintessential middle child — not as ruthlessly bold and commanding as oldest sister Mary or as sweet and angelic as youngest sister Sybil. And she's not as strikingly beautiful as either of them. So she became the family pity project — if I had a vodka shot for every time somebody sighed and said “Poor Edith,” I’d be dead by now. She also sometimes lets her pettiness get the better of her — politely alerting the Turkish government that their diplomat may have died in Mary’s bed was not a good look. And she’s cursed with the worst luck in love - her beaus include the older man who dumped her at the altar as not to be a burden, the dashing married editor who gets kicked to death by brown-shirted fascists, and a disfigured WWI vet who may or may have not been her distant cousin who’d allegedly died on the Titanic before marrying her sister. (Yes, that's a lot.) A weaker person would have packed up all her money and a thousand cats and holed up on an island somewhere. But Edith becomes a kick-butt single mother and magazine owner who lives on her own terms. She even (Spoiler!) makes peace with Mary, who seemed to embrace making Edith miserable as her birthright.

Mr. Carson (Jim Carter): Downton’s imperious butler, Carson, is sometimes more strict about aristocratic social protocol than the actual aristocrats. And his inability to bend on rules that seem minor to modern folk, like when tea gets served and what to pack for lunch, make him seem like a starchy dinosaur clinging to a disappearing system. But on second look, his deliberateness is admirable — he’s dedicated himself completely to service, not just protecting the hierarchy but the family he loves, especially Mary. (I guess somebody has to.) And he’s full of surprises, like his love for his eventual wife, Mrs. Hughes, and his insistence that even at their advanced ages, he wants her in every way possible, and it’s shockingly sexy. Also he’s hiding a secret past as a song and dance man. That rascal.

Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Highland): I seriously doubt that Downton’s head housekeeper would consider herself a feminist, but she’s incredibly powerful both personally and professionally. First of all, she runs that whole house, with a warm Scottish brogue and a natural authority that says “Yeah, don’t try it. And go get the scones.” Also, she takes care of the staff, helping them sort their personal problems, like their job insecurities and whenever they’re suspected of murder, which happens more than you’d think. And as much as she respects her rigid husband, Mr. Carson, she’s not above telling him what’s what, like when he mocks her cooking in front of other people (yikes) or when he wants her to give up the wedding she wants in favor of what Lady Mary wants. (Double yikes.)

Mrs. Isobel Crawley (Penelope Wilton): The mother of Matthew, the perfect middle-class Downton heir who marries Mary to save the family fortune, Isobel can be super judgey and self-righteous, particularly when it comes to explaining to her new aristocratic in-laws how they could be using their status for social change. But she’s deeply caring, forms a sort of upper crust Thelma and Louise act with regally brutal matriarch Dowager Countess Violet, and survives Matthew’s tragic death to find new purpose and love. And she has excellent hats.

Thomas Barrow (Rob James-Collier): Originally written as the villain, low-key smoldering hottie and butler Thomas was a bully, an underhanded schemer who enjoyed stabbing his enemies in both the back AND the front (with a well-polished knife, of course.) But as the seasons progressed, “Downton Abbey” created a painful, poignant picture of what it might have been like to be a gay man in early 20th century England, navigating one’s identity at a time when appearances were everything and homosexuality was illegal. It became clear that Thomas’ self-loathing made it easier for him to push people away in the most vicious ways than to risk opening himself up and being rejected — or worse. And the show does an excellent job of explaining that while not excusing his villainy — because Dude could be nasty.

If you go: Downton Abbey: The Exhibition: At CityPlace from now until April 22. DowntonExhibition.com