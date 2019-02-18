February's full moon rises plump and bright tonight in an orbit that brings it closer to Earth than any other full moon this year.

The intimate flyby earned it a special supermoon designation by NASA — the only supermoon recognized by the space agency in 2019.

In South Florida, this month's supermoon debuts at 6:31 p.m. as it lifts large over the horizon, although the precise moment of fullness occurs at 10:54 a.m.

"If you are really observant, you might notice a little bit of a difference as far as it being bigger and brighter, but it won't be starkly apparent," said Florida Atlantic University astronomy professor Eric Vandernoot.

Supermoons are a popularized term for moons that are in perigee, or closest to Earth in their orbit, but the definitions differ with some groups designating multiple supermoons in a single year.

The term was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle as a way to define a moon that is at 90 percent or more of its closest approach to Earth.

Astronomy site EarthSky considers this month's full moon, which is 221,734 miles from Earth, the second of three consecutive supermoons this year. January's moon was 222,274 miles from Earth, while March's moon will be 224,173 miles away.

"It's a thing, but not an astronomical thing," said NASA research scientist Noah Petro about the multitude of supermoons. "But it is a good hook to get people to go out and look at the moon."

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, February's full moon also carries the moniker snow moon — a fitting name for many areas in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states that receive their heaviest snowfall in February. Native American tribes named moons based on the season, with some referring to February's moon as the "hunger moon" and the "bone moon," the almanac notes.

Accompanying the full moon this month will be the star Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion.

Florida Atlantic University's observatory on the Boca Raton campus is open to the public tonight beginning at 7 p.m. for moon viewing.

