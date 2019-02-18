Delray Beach’s derelict 1927 train depot is getting a $325,000 renovation.

DELRAY BEACH — A crumbling symbol of South Florida’s competitive 1920s railroad industry, Delray Beach’s historic train depot will soon be restored and converted into potential office space.

Delray Beach, which owns the station, poured $325,000 into renovating the train depot along the CSX tracks west of Interstate 95 at Atlantic Avenue. The depot is also known as the Seaboard Air Line Station, after the defunct railway that once ran along those tracks.

The 7,500-square-foot depot — touted as a “gateway to the city” by commissioners because it can be seen from the highway as drivers approach the Atlantic Avenue interchange — was built in 1927 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The city uses the building for storage, mostly for holiday decorations including the celebrated 100-foot Christmas tree. The fire department also used the depot for training.

The city will repair the outside, add outdoor lighting, expand the parking lot and convert the inside into office space so the building can be used as a “business incubator," according to a city report.

Delray might also add sidewalks or bicycle lanes to connect the historic site to businesses, like Saltwater Brewery on Atlantic and Congress avenues.

“The real odd part of this is that it’s a great space that’s hardly accessible,” Mayor Shelly Petrolia said this month. “You can see it from (Interstate) 95, but you can’t get to it.”

Though the city report mentions a future business incubator, the city has no immediate plans to use the station once its renovated, officials said.

The depot is one of few Seaboard Air Line Railway stations preserved in South Florida. The city of Boynton Beach knocked down an identical station there in 2006.

The Seaboard station in Deerfield Beach was preserved, restored and now houses the South Florida Railway Museum, which documents Florida’s burgeoning railroad industry in the 1920s.

Seaboard Air Line pushed into South Florida at the time to compete with Henry Flagler’s Florida East Coast railway, still functioning today. Seaboard merged with Atlantic Coast Line in 1967, and Amtrak eventually took that over in the 1970s.

Both Amtrak and Tri-Rail used the station briefly, but the depot was completely abandoned in 1995.

The Mediterranean-style building with arched entryways and stucco walls was designed by Gustav Maass, a West Palm Beach architect whose Art Deco-style was influential in the build-out of the commercial corridor along Atlantic Avenue, according to the Palm Beach County Historical Society.

Several homes and buildings Maass designed in Palm Beach are designated landmarks.

The city bought the depot in 2005, two decades after it landed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s one of six Delray Beach destinations on the register.

