Truck traffic on U.S. 92, or International Speedway Boulevard, is scheduled to be detoured Monday night and for several weeks as a drainage project gets underway, the Florida Department of Transportation announced.

The road will be closed to truck traffic between U.S. 1 and Nova Road in central Daytona Beach, as traffic is shifted and lanes narrowed to improve drainage between Charles Avenue and Helme Place. Also, a barrier wall will block access to U.S. 92 from Marion Street.

"This area experienced flooding after major rain events. This project is meant to improve stormwater flow," said Steve Olson, an FDOT spokesman.

Trucks will be directed to use Mason Avenue between U.S. 1 and Nova Road, rather than U.S. 92.

The road is scheduled to be restriped Monday night, when single-lane closures are expected until 6 a.m. Wednesday to shift traffic and install the barrier wall, an FDOT news release states.